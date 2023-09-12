Global Cloud Video Streaming Market Size to Reach USD 35.65 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cloud video streaming market size is expected to reach USD 35.65 Billion in 2032, and register a steady revenue CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for online education is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Cloud video streaming refers to streaming or sharing of videos using Cloud. Users can view live videos, playlist and hosted videos through steaming technology. Hosting educational resources on a cloud platform eliminates the need for physical textbooks and makes them available to both students and teachers. Teachers can remotely upload course material, and students can obtain all required books and modules using a basic device and an Internet connection.

Students can watch recorded lectures, tutorials, and other educational videos anytime according to their convenience. In addition, rising strategic initiatives taken by the companies is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 16 September 2021, CDNetworks, the world's leading Content Delivery Network (CDN) provider, announced the launch of Cloud Live, a new live streaming solution designed to give a smooth streaming experience while also making video streaming professional and efficient. Cloud Live is the best live streaming option for organizations of any size looking to broadcast live content to worldwide audiences such as industry conferences, online education courses, live concerts, tournament coverage, and others.

Moreover, rising demand for streaming technology is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Cloud video streaming has various advantages such as global access, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Businesses can manage and distribute content, acquire insights into audience behavior, and allow features such as video monetization and live streaming. However, security has always been a major concern with cloud, particularly when dealing with sensitive medical records and financial data, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 5.50 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 20.6% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 35.65 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Service Model, streaming type, content resolution, vertical, technology, end-use and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled IBM, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft, Telestream, LLC, Havision, Akamai Technologies, Sorenson Media, Adobe, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Google Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global cloud video streaming market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:

Strategic Development

On 23 February 2023, FanCode collaborated with Google Cloud to improve its live sports streaming service. The platform, a subsidiary of Dream Sports, uses the recently acquired cloud technology to build a data-driven approach to fan engagement to improve the distribution of mainstream sports content at scale and forge deeper relationships with fans.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The video on demand segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global cloud video streaming market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for video-on-demand streaming since this technology enables viewers to watch videos without downloading. This sort of streaming is commonly utilized for films and Television (TV) shows and is increasing more popularity for online video viewing. There are numerous advantages to video-on-demand streaming, including ability to watch videos without downloading, fast forward or rewind videos, and view videos on various.

The media and entertainment segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global cloud video streaming over the forecast period. This is because Cloud infrastructure enables content providers to easily scale their streaming services up or down based on demand. Over-the-top (OTT) platforms are the medium that has received the most attention owing to rising use of online content through platforms such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, Voot, Hot Star, and others. It has also resulted in a significant decline in televised media, as consumers are spending more time on online video platforms.

The Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global cloud video streaming market over the forecast period. This is because using a CDN for streaming video allows a feed to reach viewers all over the world, reduces latency and buffering time, and assures that the stream's source or origin server is not overburdened with requests. If a single server fails, a CDN launches a failover process that allows a backup server to take over. CDNs can continue to transport material from other servers in the network if a server, a data center, or an entire area of data centers goes down.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud video streaming market on the basis of service model, streaming type, content resolution, vertical, technology, end-use, and region:

Service Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Platform as a Service (PaaS) Software as a Service (SaaS) Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Streaming Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Live Streaming Social Media Live Streaming Event and Conference Streaming Gaming Live Streaming Video On Demand Subscription-based VOD Transactional VOD (Pay-per-view) Ad-supported VOD

Content Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Standard Definition (SD) High Definition (HD) 4K 8K and beyond

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Media and Entertainment Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Education Healthcare Sports Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) Adaptive Bitrate Streaming (ABR) Cloud Transcoding Digital Rights Management (DRM) Content Analytics and Personalization

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Consumer Enterprise

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



