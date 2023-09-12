Emergence of Trends in North America Doors and Windows Market: Antimicrobial Protection and Energy Efficiency Propel Growth

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Doors and Windows Market in North America - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America doors and windows market is projected to expand from $65 billion in 2023 to $84.96 billion in 2028, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.56% during the period from 2022 to 2028.

Market Trends & Drivers

Antimicrobial Protection: The integration of antimicrobial films on doors and windows to prevent the growth of germs and bacteria is gaining traction. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for antimicrobial films on doors and windows has surged, particularly in the healthcare sector. This trend enhances safety by reducing viral transmission through surfaces.

Focus on Energy Efficiency: Governments in the region are incentivizing energy-efficient building practices. Initiatives and regulations promoting the adoption of energy-efficient doors and windows are contributing to market growth. Quality doors and windows not only improve insulation but also enhance air quality and reduce exposure to extreme weather conditions.

Industry Restraints

Raw Material Costs: The fluctuating prices of raw materials, such as plastic, timber, and aluminum, contribute significantly to manufacturing expenses. The volatility of raw material costs poses a challenge to profit margins for market vendors, especially with the increasing cost of labor and competition from international manufacturers.

Segmentation Insights

Insights by Product

Doors (End-user, Type, Material, Installation, Operation)

Windows (End-user, Type, Material, Installation, Operation)

Insights by End-User

Residential (Doors, Windows)

Non-Residential (Doors, Windows)

Insights by Type

Exterior (Doors, Windows)

Interior (Doors, Windows)

Insights by Material

Metal (Doors, Windows)

Plastic (Doors, Windows)

Wood (Doors, Windows)

Glass (Doors, Windows)

Composite (Doors, Windows)

Other (Doors, Windows)

Insights by Installation

Replacement (Doors, Windows)

New Construction (Doors, Windows)

Insights by Operation

Manual (Doors, Windows)

Automatic (Doors, Windows)

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Players:

JELD-WEN

Anderson Windows & Doors

Pella

Cornerstone Building Brands

Other Notable Vendors:

Crystal Windows

Masco Corporation

Optimum Window

All Seasons Window & Door

EXTECH

Bear Wood Windows

Protective Structures

St. Cloud Window

Fyre-Tech

Harbor All Glass & Mirror

ASSA ABLOY

dormakaba Group

VELUX

Alside

Harvey Building Products

MI Windows and Doors

Woodgrain

Champion Windows

KP Building Products (Farley)

Hurd Windows & Doors

Kohltech

ProVia

Quaker Window Products

Simpson Door

Key Questions Addressed

What is the projected size of the North America doors and windows market?

What growth rate is expected for the North America doors and windows market?

What trends are driving growth in the North America doors and windows market?

Who are the key players in the North America doors and windows market?

What is the estimated shipments number by 2028 in the North America doors and windows market?

Which country holds the largest market share in the North America doors and windows market?







Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Integration of Photovoltaics in Fenestration

Growth in US Home Improvement Industry

Use of Switchable/Smart Glass

Increase in Use of Antimicrobial Films

Market Growth Enablers

Rising Demand for Single Homes

Rising Focus on Energy-Efficient Buildings

Increasing Innovation in Doors & Windows

Rising Commercial & Infrastructural Investments

Market Restraints

Political Disturbance on Supply of Raw Materials

Emergence of Market Softening Due to Fragmentation







Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 249 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $84.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered North America







