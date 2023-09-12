Auto Lenders Announces Palm Harbor, Florida, Dealership Location

VOORHEES, N.J., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auto Lenders , New Jersey's leading pre-owned car dealership, has announced the opening of its new showroom in Palm Harbor, Florida.

The dealership is set to open its doors on October 2, 2023. Located at 31200 U.S. Highway 19 North, Palm Harbor, Florida 34684, the new showroom will offer a wide selection of high-quality used vehicles.

"We're excited to expand our presence to Palm Harbor and bring our unique approach to the used car market," said Brad Wimmer, president of Auto Lenders. "At any Auto Lenders location, customers can expect the same transparency, quality, and affordability that our brand is known for."

The Tampa-area location, which was formerly a Honda dealership, is expected to have between 300 and 500 vehicles available for customers to browse on opening day.

"This will mark Auto Lenders' 10th dealership location and will provide the community with a wide range of high-quality pre-owned vehicles that we handpick. By not restricting ourselves in our process for curating inventory, we can cater to and meet growing demand for high-quality used cars," said Wimmer.

The showroom will include a modern design, a state-of-the-art service and recon center and a team of automotive professionals dedicated to assisting customers in finding the right vehicle.

Auto Lenders is known for its commitment to a stress-free buying process, offering financing options and comprehensive vehicle inspections to help ensure reliability and safety.

To celebrate the grand opening of the Auto Lenders Palm Harbor location, a formal ceremony will be held in early 2024.

For more information about Auto Lenders Palm Harbor, its inventory and upcoming promotions, interested individuals can visit the official website at www.autolenderspalmharbor.com .

About Auto Lenders

Auto Lenders is an independent, family-owned used car retailer that has been streamlining the auto buying process since 1990. Auto Lenders offers customers throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida, the largest selection of high quality, one-owner, off-lease vehicles.

