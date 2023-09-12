Questex Takes 2024 GMITE Event to Orlando, Florida

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces it is moving the Global Meeting & Incentive Travel Exchange (GMITE) to the east coast of the US for the first time since its inception in 2005. GMITE connects the largest selection of high-volume meeting and incentive travel buyers with global suppliers. The event will be held April 7-10, 2024 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.



“This is the first time we’ve relocated the event to the east coast of the country,” said Jill Birkett, VP Questex Travel + Wellness Group. “Orlando is an enormous meetings market and tourist destination with an airport that welcomes 850 flights daily, serviced by over 40 airlines. It makes perfect sense for both our buyers and supplier partners to move the event to this location.”

GMITE is the only intimate, networking event that brings the most comprehensive, pre-vetted group of high-volume, North American MICE buyers to meet one-to-one with global travel suppliers in the comfort of private suites, offering the ability to have productive, private meetings, one at a time. Throughout the two day event, suppliers may accomplish up to six months’ worth of sales meetings. Plus, attendees are treated to an unparalleled networking experience inclusive of receptions, activities, meals, and education, for personal and professional growth, enabling everyone in attendance the ability to meet.

To learn more about GMITE visit gmiteevent.com. Stay connected on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Those interested in becoming a supplier for GMITE may click here, and those interested in applying to be a fully hosted buyer can contact Andrea Hutchinson, Industry Relations Director, Questex at ahutchinson@questex.com.

