Bespoke Metrics and Procore Deepen Collaboration to Streamline Preconstruction Phase

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPASS by Bespoke Metrics, a leading provider of prequalification and risk management technology, today announced the integration of its prequalification system with the Procore platform, marking a significant milestone within its involvement on the Procore App Marketplace . Procore Technologies, Inc. is a leading global provider of construction management software and launched the Procore App Marketplace in 2016 as an online hub for third party integrations and custom applications modernizing the everyday life of the construction professional. This expanded integration will weave COMPASS's Prequalification tool into Procore's digital workspace, setting a new benchmark for improved precision and an upgraded user experience during the critical preconstruction phase.



"COMPASS and Procore are both committed to improving risk management across the construction industry and supporting quality-based selection," said Michael Ho, CEO of Bespoke Metrics. "This enhancement will allow us to leverage our shared vision and expertise to provide a more comprehensive and efficient preconstruction process."

The integration of COMPASS's prequalification system with Procore aims to redefine the bidding dynamic. This will make it easier for general contractors to find and hire prequalified specialty contractors, helping save valuable time.

"With a mission to connect everyone in construction on a global platform, this collaboration with COMPASS marks a significant step towards achieving this goal," commented Kris Lengieza, vice president, global partnership and alliances of Procore. "The integration of COMPASS's prequalification tool with the Procore platform will help our customers mitigate the risk of engaging stakeholders who lack financial stability. This can ultimately help decrease the potential for project delays and failures.”

COMPASS will be sponsoring this year's Groundbreak event. Join us at Booth #31 to learn more about our integration with Procore and how it's reshaping the construction landscape. To schedule a demo, email us at demos@bespokemetrics.com.

ABOUT BESPOKE METRICS:

Offering multi-language concierge service for both subcontractors and general contractors, COMPASS by Bespoke Metrics is a leading prequalification platform that supports industry-wide data collection, verification, and analytics. Through the COMPASS 1Form, subcontractor data is collected using a unique standardized approach, while giving subcontractors full control of their data. General contractors benefit from the analytics derived from standardized data, enabling them to effectively manage project and default risks.

To learn more about Bespoke Metrics visit compass.bespokemetrics.com, follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram or contact us at info@compass-app.com or 1-800-689-6819 to schedule a demo.