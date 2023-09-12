GOLFTEC Unveils Cutting-Edge Next Generation App, Redefining Golf Improvement and Performance

Denver, CO, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENVER, CO – GOLFTEC – the world leader in golf lessons and premium club fittings, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated next generation GOLFTEC app. With an array of innovative features and benefits, the new app is set to revolutionize the way golfers enhance their skills and elevate their game. The GOLFTEC app is now available and will help golfers of all levels, from beginners to seasoned pros, play their best golf.

Designed to be the go-to golf app with unparalleled features including on-course GPS and advanced stat-tracking, the GOLFTEC app provides users with real-time feedback, data-driven insights, swing record and instruction tools. With a user-friendly interface and a comprehensive suite of tools, the app enables users to conveniently access world-class golf instruction and analysis right at their fingertips.

Key Features and Benefits of the Next Generation GOLFTEC App:

On-Course GPS: Take GOLFTEC to the course with GPS that calculates exact yardages to any point on the golf course. Includes: adjustable distances, detailed green reading, coach strategy notes, and more.

Advanced Stat Tracking: The new stat tracking system catalogs key data about your game and provides insights to help you play better golf by finding real opportunities to improve.

Performance Insights: Take stat tracking to the next level with GOLFTEC's Performance Insights. As the data from your tracked rounds is compiled, a Skill Score is assigned to each stat category, allowing you to focus on areas of improvement.

Bag Mapping: Gain a better understanding of your clubs and the distances you hit each club. This feature provides personalized club recommendations for every shot on the course while using GPS, and can help identify any gaps in your club selection.

Video Swing Record: Record and upload swings from the front or side view and the app will auto trim videos. Use the tools to draw lines, play back swings and upload to GOLFTEC for review with your Coach.

Manage Your Schedule: The new app makes it easy to book lessons, club fittings and practice sessions. With monthly views and easy-to-see availability, managing your schedule is simple.

Review Lessons and Drills: Take a look back at videos of your swings, Coach analysis and drills from your previous lessons. Coach feedback and drills to help you improve is now always right in your pocket.

The GOLFTEC app is free to download, and for those seeking an enhanced experience, GOLFTEC+ is available for only $7.99 per month or $49.99 per year. Current GOLFTEC members enjoy complimentary access to GOLFTEC+, unlocking additional features including on-course GPS, stat tracking, and performance insights.

GOLFTEC's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and world-class instruction continues to drive its mission of helping golfers of all skill levels achieve their performance goals. The launch of the next generation GOLFTEC app represents a significant milestone in this journey, making golf improvement more accessible, engaging, and effective than ever before.

For more information about the features and benefits of the GOLFTEC app, please visit golftec.com/app.

About GOLFTEC

Since 1995, GOLFTEC’s mission has remained the same—to help people play better golf. The GOLFTEC experience is designed for golfers of all ages and abilities to work with an expert Coach and build a game improvement plan customized to their specific needs and goals. GOLFTEC’s cutting edge training systems, including proprietary swing motion capture technology, OptiMotion, gives our Students and Coaches instant and data-driven feedback. With millions of lessons given and more than 250 locations across the world, GOLFTEC is the world leader in golf instruction.

