Digital Experience Platform Market Outlook Report 2023-2030: Pivotal Opportunities on a Regional Scale, Advent of E-commerce Platforms Across the Continent

New York, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global digital experience platform market will grow from USD 11.30 Billion in 2022 to USD 35.73 Billion by 2032. Content is crucial in the digital world, and digital experience platforms are enhancing their effectiveness with cutting-edge management and delivery tools. Organizations can easily create, manage, and deliver rich multimedia content, allowing them to meet users' expectations for interactive and visual experiences. Digital experience platforms speed up the publishing process, ensure relevant information, and engage in a dynamic digital environment by facilitating collaborative content development. Organizations are realizing the importance of great digital experiences in establishing a competitive edge in a market that is becoming increasingly competitive. An adequately integrated digital experience platform draws in new clients and retains the old ones. Positive digital experiences increase consumer loyalty, which promotes repeat purchases and positive word-of-mouth recommendations. Digital experience platforms become essential tools for fostering lasting relationships with customers.



Report Scope



Key Insight of the Digital Experience Platform Market



Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global digital experience platform market. The Asia-Pacific region would significantly expand. Several factors, including the development of the IT sector, an increase in per capita incomes, and the widespread use of smartphones and tablets, contribute to the regional market's growth. To streamline their company processes and enhance consumer experiences, enterprises in the Asia Pacific region, especially start-ups and SMEs, use digital enterprise platforms in more significant numbers. It is anticipated that the acceptance and implementation of digital experience platforms in the region will accelerate due to the existence of spatial information technology. Enabled services such as ITS and ITES in developing countries like Japan, China, India and South Korea will significantly boost the digital ecosystem, fostering market growth and development.



The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The component segment is divided into platform and services. The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Digital experience platform services are essential for assisting businesses in increasing returns on investment, cutting costs, and enhancing operational performance. Organizations are choosing professional services to assist their operations because they comprehend the requirement for qualified staff to accelerate digital transformation. For instance, the digital platform development firm Crеdеncys Solutions Inc. provides services for technological strategy consulting that enable software migration and cloud integration. By assisting customers in minimizing application outages and data loss, these services aid in expanding the service market.



The cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The deployment mode segment is divided into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. A few benefits of cloud deployment are its simplicity, fewer limitations on physical infrastructure, and seamless integration. Organizations can streamline their corporate operations and respond to shifting market circumstances more efficiently by utilizing cloud computing. The cloud also makes technology more approachable and scalable by facilitating its adoption. The corporate landscape has experienced exceptional innovation and transformation due to technological advances in the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data and other technologies. The segment's growth and development are supported by the benefit of cloud-based digital enterprise platforms, further supported by these technological advancements.



The SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The organization size segment is divided into SMEs and large enterprises. The SMEs segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Large companies have dominated the adoption of digital experience platforms, but SMEs are quickly closing the gap. Due to the expansion of user-friendly SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions, the recognition of the significance of digital engagement, and the adoption of cloud technology, SMEs' market share in the DXP landscape has continuously grown. The market share of SMEs will increase exponentially if the SMEs prioritize digital transformation. This factor is anticipated to have a positive impact on the segment’s growth.



The BFSI segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The end-user segment is classified into BFSI, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, retail and other industry verticals. The BFSI segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment’s growth is mainly attributed to the growing preference for digital banking and digital payments. The BFSI industry has evolved drastically in recent years. The growing demand for digital payment solutions for cross-border and domestic transactions is boosting the growth of the BFSI industry vertical. Additionally, the BFSI industry is observing a rise in customer preferences for digital payments due to the rapid adoption of smartphones, followed by internet usage. Furthermore, banking corporations are improving their digital payment capabilities to compete with other solution providers such as Google Pay, Amazon and others.



Advancement in market



• In May 2022: Widen, a company that offers digital asset management (DAM) and product information management (PIM), has been acquired by Acquia. Integrating DAM and PIM functionality into Acquia's DXP platform improves its ability to create end-to-end digital experiences.



• In March 2022: An expanded relationship between Salesforce and Adobe was announced to create an AI-driven meteorological data and Adobe Experience Platform. The cooperation will examine weather channel data to assess how the weather affects online shopping and other aspects of the e-commerce industry.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Importance of Data Driven Analytics



In the current situation, data-driven analytics are essential for any enterprise. Digital experience platforms are not an exception to how data influences business decision-making. These systems feature cutting-edge analytics capabilities elucidating user preferences, behaviours, and travel patterns. By analysing this data, businesses may improve their plans, enhance user experiences, and provide content that connects with consumers more deeply. The value of these insights is further increased by using artificial intelligence and machine learning, which enable predictive analytics and ongoing development. The shift towards subscription-based business models also impacts the global digital experience platform market. Businesses are choosing subscription-based access to digital experience platforms over conventional licensing arrangements. This paradigm provides adaptability in terms of financing, scaling, and access to ongoing changes. The adoption of digital experience platforms by companies of all sizes is also made possible by subscription models, which promote access to advanced digital tools. These factors are propelling the market growth.



Restraint: Data Privacy and Security issues



The main issue in the market for digital experience platforms is the data privacy and security issue. Digital experience platforms frequently integrate with third-party tools and services to increase functionality. However, if the proper security measures are not in place, these integrations may give rise to data privacy issues. Strict privacy guidelines must be followed when sharing data between digital experience platforms and outside parties because it may expose user information to unwanted parties. Organizations must thoroughly investigate third-party suppliers and guarantee that data-sharing contracts place a high priority on user privacy. Digital experience platforms gather usage and behavioural data and personally identifiable information. The identity of people can be deduced from their actions when this data has not been adequately anonymized. This lack of anonymization raises questions regarding user privacy because organizations must ensure that individual identities cannot be deduced from the data they process. This factor can restrain the global digital experience platform market's growth and development.



Opportunity: Integration of Emerging Technologies



Integrating technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence within the global digital experience platform industry is anticipated to positively impact market growth and development. The need for companies to provide seamless digital experiences, change consumer behaviours, and a rapidly evolving technology landscape fosters the dynamic development of the global digital experience platform market. The global digital experience platform industry landscape is changing due to the incorporating of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and other technologies. Virtual assistants and AI-driven chatbots improve customized support interactions, and IoT devices supply data for context-aware experiences. Users are engaged on an entirely new level through immersive interactions provided by these technologies. Enterprises can provide advanced and futuristic experiences by properly integrating these technologies.



Some of the major players operating in the digital experience platform market are:



• Oracle

• Adobe

• SAP SE

• Salesforce Inc.

• Microsoft

• Censhare GmbH

• IBM

• Kentico Software

• Bloomreach, Inc.

• Optimizely

• Liferay, Inc.

• Acquia Inc.



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Platform:



• Platform

• Services



By Deployment Mode:



• Cloud

• On-premises



By Organization Size:



• SMEs

• Large Enterprises



By Industry:



• BFSI

• IT & Telecommunication

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Other Industry Verticals



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



