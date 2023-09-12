Global Server Operating System Market Size to Reach USD 41.57 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global server operating system market size is expected to reach USD 18.30 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing technological advancements in server operating systems is the key factor driving market revenue growth. A server operating system assist organizations in running large programs and handling complex tasks such as data transfer. For instance, on 11 January 2022, AWS announced the start of Microsoft Windows Server on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) up to 65% faster, through which customers can prioritize any Amazon Machine Image (AMI) running Microsoft Windows Server.

The new functionality aids in timely provisioning of instances at scale by allowing Microsoft Windows instances to be launched more quickly. Similarly, on 8 September 2021, IBM introduced a new IBM Power E1080 server, the first in a new family of servers based on new IBM Power10 CPU and developed exclusively for hybrid cloud environments. The IBM Power10-equipped E1080 server is designed to be one of the most secure server platforms, allowing clients to run a safe, frictionless hybrid cloud experience across their entire Information Technology (IT) infrastructure.

In addition, increasing adoption of cloud computing is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Server operating systems offer various benefits, including unlimited user connections, extra Random Access Memory (RAM), and improved network optimization. Businesses use cloud computing to access and store data without having to manage their own physical devices, while cloud companies offer backup and disaster recovery services. Moreover, storing data in cloud rather than locally helps to prevent data loss in the case of an emergency, such as hardware failure or malicious attacks, hence driving market revenue growth. Cloud computing server operating systems are used to manage and deploy virtual machines efficiently. These operating systems are enabled based on demand and workload requirements. However, some server operating systems have high licensing charges, particularly for enterprise-grade solutions, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 18.30 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 8.6% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 41.57 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Operating System, virtualization status, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Canonical Ltd, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM, SUSE, Dell Inc., Red Hat, Inc., and Cisco Systems, Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global server operating system (OS) market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the Server OS market report are:

Canonical Ltd.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Microsoft

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM

SUSE

Dell Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Strategic Development

On 2 September 2021, Fujitsu PRIMERGY servers were certified for Windows Server 2022, the recent version of one of the most popular server Operating Systems (OS) and the beating heart of data centers worldwide. Advanced multi-layer security and more secure remote working were among the latest advancements in the new Windows Server. Customers benefited from high security as well as increased flexibility, efficiency, and productivity when combined with Fujitsu's PRIMERGY servers and have a flexible platform to modernize applications with containers.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The Linux segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global server operating system market in 2022. This is because Linux is an open-source platform that allows users to customize the system due to versatility and adaptability. Developers have access to code repositories, can modify source code, and develop custom kernel versions. In addition, developers have access to a wide choice of software packages that are included with the majority of Linux versions. These packages offer functionality or security features such as firewalls or Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS). Linux has increased in popularity as a server operating system owing to broad variety of programs and tools that allow users to customize and configure their computers to perform almost any activity.

The on-premises segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global server operating system market during the forecast period. This is because on-premises servers offer superior performance and low latency for applications and services, especially when these include real-time data processing or require low response times. The organization has complete control over its resources, services, and data with on-premises infrastructure, which provides various advantages in terms of performance at the local level.

The Information Technology (IT) and telecom segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global server operating system market during the forecast period. This is because telecommunications is a rapidly changing industry that demands the deployment of operating systems capable of handling massive amounts of data while keeping secure and providing users with reliable and effective services,. Operating systems used in telecommunications networks include Linux, Windows, and Cisco IOS. High-performance server operating systems enable IT and telecommunications enterprises to run resource-intensive applications and services with low latency.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global server operating system market in 2022. This is due to increasing adoption of cloud computing for virtualization, scalability, and resource management. Moreover, rising strategic initiatives taken by key players is also expected to drive market revenue growth in this region during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global server operating system market on the basis of operating system, virtualization status, enterprise size, deployment, industry vertical, and region:

Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Windows Linux UNIX Others

Virtualization status Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Virtual Server Physical Server

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) On-premise Cloud

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Information technology (IT) and Telecom Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Manufacturing Retail and E-Commerce Government Healthcare Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



