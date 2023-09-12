[New Launch] Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market is estimated to be US$ 9.7 billion by 2032; Growing Geriatric Population to Fuel Market Growth – By PMI

Covina , Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market accounted for US$ 9.7 billion by 2032 and is estimated to be US$ 3.6 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.8%.

What is Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market?

Minimally invasive spine technologies are advanced new generation technologies combined with robotics, navigation, artificial intelligence and others. An individual with diseased condition such as Spinal Infection, Herniated Disc, Degenerative Disc Disease, Spinal Tumor and others are applicable for minimally invasive spine surgeries.

Technological advancement and demand for minimally invasive surgeries due to less pain and early recover has boost the target market growth. Growing accidental falls and injuries, and rising ageing population across globe is expected to fruitful the demand for Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies market growth in coming years.

Recent Key highlights –

In March 2019, Zimmer Biomet received FDA (Food and Drug Administration) clearance of its new developed ‘ROSA One Spine System’ which combines robotics and navigation technology for minimally invasive spine surgeries. With the launch of new minimally invasive spine technology the Zimmer Biomet has strengthened its position in market.

How does the cost-effectiveness of minimally invasive spine surgeries compare to traditional open surgeries?

The cost-effectiveness of minimally invasive spine surgeries (MISS) compared to traditional open surgeries can vary depending on several factors, including the specific procedure, patient characteristics, healthcare system, and geographic location. Here are some general considerations:

Reduced Postoperative Complications: Minimally invasive techniques may lead to fewer postoperative complications, such as infections and wound healing issues. Avoiding or reducing complications can lower healthcare costs associated with additional treatments and hospital readmissions. Faster Recovery: Patients undergoing minimally invasive spine surgeries often experience faster recovery times and can return to their daily activities sooner. This can result in reduced rehabilitation and follow-up care costs. Less Blood Loss: Minimally invasive procedures tend to cause less blood loss than open surgeries, potentially reducing the need for blood transfusions and related expenses. Decreased Pain Management Costs: Patients may require fewer pain management medications after minimally invasive procedures due to less tissue trauma, which can result in cost savings.

What are the potential benefits and risks associated with minimally invasive spine surgeries for patients, and how do these compare to traditional approaches?

Minimally invasive spine surgeries (MISS) offer several potential benefits for patients when compared to traditional open spine surgeries. However, they also come with their own set of risks and considerations. Here's a comparison of the benefits and risks associated with both approaches:

Benefits of Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeries (MISS):

Smaller Incisions: MISS involves smaller incisions, which typically result in less tissue damage, reduced scarring, and potentially less postoperative pain. Shorter Hospital Stays: Patients undergoing MISS often have shorter hospital stays, leading to a quicker return to their normal activities and less disruption to their daily lives. Reduced Blood Loss: Minimally invasive techniques typically result in less blood loss during surgery, reducing the need for blood transfusions. Lower Infection Risk: Smaller incisions and reduced tissue exposure may lower the risk of surgical site infections.

Risks and Considerations of Minimally Invasive Spine Surgeries (MISS):

Surgeon Expertise: Performing MISS procedures requires specialized training and expertise. Surgeons with limited experience in MISS may face a steeper learning curve. Limited Visibility: Minimally invasive techniques may provide less direct visualization of the surgical site compared to open surgeries, which can be challenging for complex cases. Equipment Costs: MISS often requires specialized equipment and tools, which can increase the overall cost of the procedure.

Report Scope:

Attributes Details Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market Value (2022) US$ 3.6Bn Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 9.7Bn Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 10.8%

Some of the Top key players in Minimally Invasive Spine Technologies Market are:

Ams Group

Johnson & Johnson

Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Aurora Spine Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Se

Globus Medical Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Nuvasive Inc

Conclusion:

The minimally invasive spine technologies market is experiencing sustained growth driven by patient preference for less invasive procedures, advancements in medical technology, and the potential for cost-effectiveness. Surgeon training and regional variations influence adoption, while a competitive landscape spurs innovation. Regulatory compliance and the long-term outcomes of these procedures are key considerations. Despite challenges, the market is expected to continue expanding, offering improved treatment options for spinal disorders and better patient outcomes.

