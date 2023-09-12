Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Investors - Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PacWest Bancorp (“PacWest” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PACW). The lawsuit alleges PacWest made false or misleading statements and/or omitted material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (i) PacWest had understated the impact of interest rate hikes on PWB, a smaller bank with excessive concentration in specific industries; (ii) accordingly, the Company had overstated the stability and/or sustainability of its deposit base; and (iii) as a result, PacWest was exceptionally vulnerable to excessive deposit flows and/or a liquidity crisis.



The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 10, 2023.

