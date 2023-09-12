Kenmare Resources plc

(“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

12 September 2023

Transaction in Own Shares

Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or the “Company”) announces that on 11 September 2023, it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares (the “ordinary shares”) from Peel Hunt LLP by way of an on-market transaction on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market. The ordinary shares purchased have been cancelled.

London Stock Exchange Main Market Number of ordinary shares purchased: 5,601,390 Highest price paid per share: £4.22 Lowest price paid per share: £4.22 Volume weighted average price paid per share: £4.22

The purchases form part of Kenmare’s Tender Offer to purchase up to 5.9% of the Company’s issued ordinary shares which provides for a return of up to £23.6 million to Eligible Shareholders which was announced by the Company on 15 August 2023 and approved by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on 8 September 2023.

Following settlement on 12 September 2023, Kenmare had 89,228,161 ordinary shares in issue. Each ordinary share carries one vote. There are no shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 89,228,161.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change of their interest in, the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules and the Transparency (Directive 2004/109 EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended) of Ireland.

Capitalised terms in this notification, unless otherwise defined have the same meanings given to them in the Circular published by the Company on 15 August 2023 (the “Circular”).

Kenmare Resources plc

Jeremy Dibb /Michael Starke

Investor Relations

ir@kenmareresources.com

Tel: +353 1 671 0411

Mob: + 353 87 943 0367

Murray (PR advisor)

Paul O’Kane

pokane@murraygroup.ie

Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Mob: +353 86 609 0221

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday “quality-of life” items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.