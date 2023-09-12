Global Thermal Paper Market to Reach $8.28 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Packaging and Labelling

New York, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the thermal paper market will grow from USD 4.53 Billion in 2022 to USD 8.28 Billion by 2032. The thermal paper market is witnessing a rise in demand due to the increasing thermal paper requirement in different applications catering to retail, healthcare, media entertainment, and others. Investments in developing advanced thermal paper will substantially grow the market.



Report Scope



Key Insight of the Thermal Paper Market



Asia-Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific will have the most major thermal paper market share during the forecast period. The factors supporting the growth of the regional thermal paper market include the growing applications of thermal paper in medical applications. Thermal printing is utilized in regional medical offices and hospitals for paperwork, IV bags, visiting passes, medicine labels, and more. The growing number of investments by the FMCG industry in the region provides lucrative opportunities for thermal paper companies.



The thermal transfer segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The printing technology segment is divided into thermal transfer, direct thermal and others. The thermal transfer segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. In the digital printing process known as thermal transfer printing, a ribbon coating is melted and then adhered to the surface of the thermal paper being printed on.



The lottery and gaming segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The application segment is divided into tags and labels, point of sale, ticketing, lottery gaming and others. The lottery and gaming segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Thermal papers are used in the printing of lottery tickets and gaming cards. High-precision and high-performance imaging capabilities can be ensured with the use of thermal paper.



The entertainment industry segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The end-users segment is divided into healthcare, retail industry, entertainment industry, packaging industry and others. The entertainment industry segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. The usage of thermal paper for end users like boarding cards, tickets, and labelling, which demand high readability, is apparent because of their excellent printability and resistance to ink smearing.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Numerous benefits



In contrast to other prints created by regular ink cartridges, prints made on high-quality thermal paper could even persist for decades. Thermal paper rolls are the finest option the consumer can choose if they want to streamline their business operations using POS systems, both in terms of pricing and service quality. They are cost-effective business solutions that respect the environment. Thermal papers offer tremendous size versatility and are affordable and low in energy consumption for the printer. Thermal papers enable a variety of printing formats. Another advantage of using thermal paper for printing is that it requires less maintenance because such printers have fewer motions. For these reasons, the technology is employed in various industries such as retail, health care, etc. It is also used in most transaction paperwork, POS receipts, and faxes.



Restraint: Manufacturing complexities



The high heat used when printing can sometimes lead to the deterioration of the paper's quality. The paper should be kept at room temperature when manufactured to cool down, and only then can it be used for end-use applications. The thermal printer can often break down due to the high amount of heat, leading to production delays.



Opportunity: Growing demand for FMCG products



Large consumer goods businesses are increasing the number of product releases as they attempt to take advantage of the growing demand for FMCG products in light of the shift in purchasing power. Demand for FMCG items has increased in emerging countries as a result of urbanisation and an increase in disposable population income. The e-commerce boom and increased internet usage have also increased demand for printing and labelling paper, resulting in the sector's rise. As retail chains supplying pre-packaged items become more prominent in emerging countries, the market for thermal paper will grow. Given the increasing threat of climate change, the urgent need to implement sustainable development models will also benefit the thermal paper market. As a result, the developing countries' rising FMCG product sector would provide appealing opportunities for the thermal paper market.



Challenges: Supply chain disruption



The market players with intricate supply chains have found the going particularly tough since their production is susceptible to interruption from other companies' input shortages. Although severe and pervasive, these shortages and supply-chain disruptions have disrupted the market players' growth rate.

Some of the major players operating in the thermal paper market are:



• Lecta

• Oji Holdings Corp.

• Koehler Group

• Appvion Inc.

• Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd.

• Gold Huasheng Paper Co. Ltd.

• Hansol Paper Co. Ltd.

• Domtar Corporation

• Nakagawa Manufacturing

• Twin Rivers Paper Company

• Jujo Thermal Ltd

• Kanzaki Specialty Papers Inc

• Thermal Solutions International Inc



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Printing Technology:



• Thermal Transfer

• Direct Thermal

• Others



By Application:



• Tags and Label

• Point of Sale

• Ticketing

• Lottery and Gaming

• Others



By End-users:



• Healthcare

• Retail Industry

• Entertainment Industry

• Packaging Industry

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



