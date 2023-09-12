Landmarks Illinois names the winners of 2023 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards, celebrates 30th anniversary of award program

Chicago, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmarks Illinois has announced the winners of the 2023 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards , an annual program honoring exceptional preservation efforts across Illinois that is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year.

Projects in Aurora, Chicago, DeKalb, Maywood, Marion and Peoria have won awards for the adaptive reuse and rehabilitation of our state’s historic places and for preserving Illinois’ cultural heritage. All 2023 recipients will be honored at a public ceremony on October 23, 2023, at the Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture. Details on the event and award winners are below.

“Our 2023 award-winners illustrate the incredibly creative ways people are saving our state’s historic places and promoting our cultural heritage,” said Bonnie McDonald, President & CEO of Landmarks Illinois. “As we have seen over the 30 years of our awards program, preservation has a lasting impact on our Illinois communities. When we save and reuse a historic building or bring attention to stories from our past, the entire community benefits. Economies grow, pride of place increases and places that have stood as an anchor in neighborhoods for generations are reborn to serve residents and visitors in new, exciting ways.”

2023 AWARD RECIPIENTS

Bloomhaven Innovative Living Community, Aurora

Award for Adaptive Reuse

Fox Valley Developers redeveloped the 135-year-old formerly abandoned City Hospital of Aurora campus to create a multi-use development providing assisted and independent living for seniors and adults in need of memory care and/or with special needs.

Auburn Gresham Healthy Lifestyle Hub, Chicago

Award for Adaptive Reuse

Carlos Nelson and Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation renewed a nearly 100-year-old terra cotta building on W. 79th Street on the South Side of Chicago into a bustling community center.

Bronzeville Legends, Chicago

Award for Cultural Heritage Preservation

Chris Devins created a curated multi-site placemaking campaign that uses large-scale murals featuring past Bronzeville residents like jazz great Louis Armstrong and playwright Lorraine Hansberry to celebrate the rich heritage of the South Side neighborhood.

The Old Post Office, Chicago

Award for Adaptive Reuse

The largest adaptive reuse project in the nation – led by 601W Companies, JLL, Telos, Bear Construction and Gensler – transformed the long-threatened, abandoned former post office in Chicago’s Loop into a hub or retail and office space featuring Art Deco features and modern amenities.

Tribune Tower, Chicago

Award for Adaptive Reuse

The former home to the Chicago Tribune newspaper and its media companies has been converted into a one-of-a-kind residential building by Golub & Company and CIM Group. The reuse celebrates the historic character of the nearly century-old, Neo-Gothic skyscraper that makes it one of Chicago’s most treasured landmarks.

Resource Bank, DeKalb

Award for Leadership

The locally-owned bank headquartered in DeKalb has a long tradition of repurposing historic buildings to open bank branches in Northcentral Illinois, including the former Eakin Schoolhouse in Hampshire and the former Frederick Townsend Garage, a National Register-listed building in Sycamore.

Goodall Building, Marion

Award for Rehabilitation

Marion resident Jeff Mayer has rehabilitated a historic former hotel building on the town’s popular Public Square, providing restaurant, residential and event space. The project has encouraged additional investment and development in the Southern Illinois community’s downtown area.

Maywood Supportive Living, Maywood

Award for Adaptive Reuse

Celadon Partners led the preservation and revitalization of the long-vacant supportive living facility, providing quality housing and services for Maywood’s seniors and encouraging additional economic development in the community.

OSF HealthCare Ministry Headquarters, Peoria

Award for Rehabilitation

OSF HealthCare has reimagined the former Schipper and Block department store building in Peoria – known locally as “The Big White Store” – into its new headquarters. The project prevented the demolition of one of the city’s most iconic historic buildings and reinvigorated commercial activity downtown.

AWARD CEREMONY EVENT DETAILS

The 2023 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards Ceremony will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, October 27, 2023, at the Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture located at 2936 N. Southport Ave. in Chicago. A cocktail reception will immediately follow.

The event, which will also celebrate the 30th anniversary of the awards, is open to the public. Tickets for the event are $50 for Landmarks Illinois members and $65 for non-members. A student rate of $25 is also available with proof of a student ID. Early-bird tickets are available at a reduced price if purchased by October 6, 2023. Former winners of the Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards are highly encouraged to attend and can also receive a discounted ticket.

Guests who wish to join remotely can view a live, virtual presentation of the ceremony for free with registration. To learn more or to purchase tickets, visit our website .

ABOUT LANDMARKS ILLINOIS

We are People Saving Places for People. Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based, historic preservation nonprofit organization serving the people of Illinois. We inspire and empower stakeholders to save places that matter to them by providing free guidance, practical and financial resources and access to strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.Landmarks.org .

