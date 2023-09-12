New Book Release, "HISTORY OF COMPUTERS" Book Reveals How UFO Technology Shaped Today's Internet.

Charleston, SC, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flying saucers provided technology that makes the Internet what is today. This hidden story is revealed in the just-released book, History of Computers: Creating a Digital World.

The history of computer design began with the invention of the lightbulb. After the barrier to harnessing electricity was broken, technology began to develop at an exponential pace, and soon, humanity found itself in the Information Age. Now, this exciting book traces the major changes in computer design for nerds, geeks, and readers of all ages to enjoy. With current events including a congressional hearing on UFOs/UAPs and extraterrestrial life, it’s interesting to learn that the technology we use today has actually come from flying saucers. When the author was working on his chapter about the Internet, he uncovered this story about the flying saucer connection that had been buried since the 1990s. Everyone that’s heard the story so far has said wow.

John Costello, a computer designer himself, writes in a friendly, easy-to-read style that makes this history text feel like anything but a college textbook. Readers will be educated—but certainly never bored. From the design of the very first computer to code breaking in World War II to the birth of the Internet, this book is filled with stories that keep the technology discussion interesting. Who knew a little engineering history could be so riveting?

History of Computers: Creating A Digital World is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

About the Author:

John Costello is a career computer engineer who has designed computers for some of the most influential companies in the industry. Starting with IBM when he was only eighteen years old, John has also worked for computer manufacturer Control Data, and he also started his own company, Xcomp, which specialized in personal computer projects at the advent of the computer’s rising popularity. Some of his notable designs include a minicomputer known as the Meta 4 and an IBM 370 mainframe for a national semiconductor. John aims to bring his considerable knowledge to bear in educating the next generation on the history of computers.

