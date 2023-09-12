Jeffrey Earnhardt and the No. 45 Chevy Camaro Return to Bristol Motor Speedway

Louisville, OH, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September 12, 2023—ForeverLawn, Inc.® is excited to return to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for the first round of the Xfinity Series playoffs. This will be Jeffrey Earnhardt’s twenty-first race of the season with the Alpha Prime Racing team, which will be streamed live on Friday, September 15 at 7:30 p.m. EST on USA Network.

The No. 45 Camaro will feature a K9Grass-themed paint scheme reminiscent of the popular Black and Green Grass Machine. K9Grass, the synthetic grass designed specifically for dogs, is one of ForeverLawn’s flagship brands, and provides durable, drainable, dog-friendly surfacing for businesses and homes alike.

“I’m thrilled to have K9Grass on full display to NASCAR fans across the country,” says Ken Karmie, K9Grass Brand Leader. “We are excited to enjoy this event with our clients and strategic partners and support a first-class driver with such a notable pedigree like Jeffrey Earnhardt!” Liberty Dogs, a program of the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation that connects service dogs with veterans, will join as partners for the race and appear on the car. Karmie continues: “We are proud to support this charitable organization and help promote such a quality cause!”

Also appearing on the car and attending the race are ForeverLawn dealers ForeverLawn of Minnesota and ForeverLawn Pacific Coast. Both dealerships are frequent leaders in K9Grass volume sold, with Minnesota leading all dealers in 2022. ForeverLawn Pacific Coast serves as a sponsor for the second time this season following their support at the Fontana race.

“I’m extremely excited to be running the K9Grass car this weekend,” says Earnhardt. “What’s even cooler is that they’ve put my dog Bama front and center for one of my favorite races. This dog is ready to hunt, so let’s go haul some grass at Bristol!”

K9Grass is excited to have a host of strategic partners featured on the car, including Ewing, FMD Architects, Animal Arts, Wagtown, the Professional Animal Care Certification Council, and the International Boarding and Pet Services Association. Viewers can follow Earnhardt and the Black and Green Grass Machine by watching on USA Network.

About K9Grass K9Grass by ForeverLawn is the synthetic grass designed specifically for dogs. With nearly two decades of experience serving residential and commercial canine customers alike and with thousands of satisfied clients nationwide, K9Grass stands alone as the brand of choice for discriminating dog owners.

About ForeverLawn ForeverLawn® improves spaces and communities through innovative synthetic grass solutions. The sole provider of high-performance synthetic turf developed in direct response to consumer demands, each product is engineered to solve unique needs and desires while maintaining superior standards and natural aesthetics.