Cloud Music Services Market is estimated to be US$ 77.6 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 30.2% over the forecast period (2022-2032) – By PMI

Covina, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Cloud Music Service? How big it’s Cloud Music Service?

Cloud Music Services enables consumers to access music through cloud storage platforms from anywhere on a subscription fee basis. It is the platform of user’s music collection storage and can be accessed through services like Google Music, Amazon Cloud Player.

Growing adoption of digital technology coupled with surge in demand for smartphones and internet usage has become major contribution in market growth. Rising use of social media platforms, entertainment sites and new launched music services system has powered the market growth. Presence of major players is further expected to drive the demand for Cloud Music Services market growth. Cloud Music Services Market accounted for US$ 4.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 77.6 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 30.2%over the forecast period

Recent Key Highlights of Cloud Music Services Market:

In July 2023, TikTok launched new music streaming services in Brazil and Indonesia and also testing its TikTok Music services in Mexico, Australia and Singapore. It has launched a new rival to music streaming giants Apple and Spotify and also announced an agreement with Warner Music Group.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022– 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Type - Ad-Based Streaming, Download, and Subscription



By Genre - Classical, Hip-Hop, Electronic, Pop, Rock, and others



By platform - Mobile Apps, and Web



By Application - Cloud-Enabled Stereo system, Laptops, Car, Smartphones, and Tablets



By End-User - Commercial, and Individual Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

What is Prophecy’s Analyst View on Cloud Music Services Market?

New product launch and social advertising attract more consumers to adopt new music services system which has fueled market growth. Growing use of mobile phones coupled with rising internet usage has further boost the market growth. Furthermore, growing strategic partnerships and acquisitions of companies to strengthen its position in market is anticipated to increase the demand for Cloud Music Services market growth over the forecast period.

Interested in Cloud Music Services Market Insights? Seeking a Sample Report:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4085

What are latest trend and new technology in Cloud Music Services Market?

❃High-Resolution Audio: The market saw a growing interest in high-resolution audio streaming, providing users with better audio quality and improved listening experiences.

❃AI and Personalization: Music streaming services were increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) to offer personalized playlists, recommendations, and radio stations tailored to individual user preferences.

❃Integration with Smart Devices: Cloud music services continued to integrate with various smart devices, such as voice-activated speakers and smart TVs, making it easier for users to access their music libraries.

❃Podcast Integration: Streaming platforms expanded their podcast libraries and features, with some even offering exclusive podcast content to attract and retain users.

❃Social Sharing and Collaborative Playlists: Services introduced social features that allowed users to share their playlists and collaborate on playlists with friends, enhancing the social aspect of music discovery.

❃Offline Listening and Download Options: Many services offered offline listening options, allowing users to download music for offline playback, which was particularly useful for users with limited or no internet connectivity.

❃Blockchain and Royalties: Some companies explored blockchain technology to improve transparency and streamline royalty payments to artists, ensuring fair compensation for music creators.

❃Live Streaming and Virtual Concerts: With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting live events, cloud music services began offering live streaming options and virtual concerts to keep users engaged with their favorite artists.

Who are the dominant players redefining the Cloud Music Services Market?

Spotify AB

Apple Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Google LLC

Times Internet

Pandora Media Inc.

Saavn Media Pvt Ltd

ASPIRO AB

NetEase Inc.

Deezer SA

How is the Cloud Music Services Market evolving in response to changing consumer preferences and technological advancements?

Here are the key ways the Cloud Music Services Market is evolving in response to changing consumer preferences and technological advancements in brief points:

Personalized Recommendations: AI-driven personalized playlists.

AI-driven personalized playlists. High-Resolution Audio: Lossless audio formats for better quality.

Lossless audio formats for better quality. Mobile Focus: Improved mobile apps and accessibility.

Improved mobile apps and accessibility. Podcast Integration: Inclusion of podcasts in platforms.

Inclusion of podcasts in platforms. Offline Listening: Download options for offline access.

Download options for offline access. Voice Control: Integration with smart devices for voice commands.

Integration with smart devices for voice commands. Social Features: Sharing and discovery through social connections.

Sharing and discovery through social connections. Live Streaming: Virtual concerts and live events.

Virtual concerts and live events. Blockchain and Royalties: Transparency in artist compensation.

Transparency in artist compensation. Global Expansion: Targeting emerging markets with localized content.

Ready to Dive In? Request Cloud Music Services Market PDF Brochure:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/4085

Reasons for buying this report:

Purchasing this report on the Cloud Music Services Market is a strategic decision for several reasons. It offers crucial insights into market trends, competitive dynamics, and growth opportunities, aiding businesses in informed decision-making and strategy development. Investors can identify potential investment prospects, while companies can assess risks, regulatory compliance, and technology trends. Additionally, the report provides valuable consumer insights and supports industry benchmarking, making it an essential resource for those looking to gain a competitive edge in this evolving market.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Prophecy Market Insights:

★ Earphones and Headphones Market - Strategic Insights: Market Analysis and 2032

★ Stock Music Market - 2022-2032 Trends and Market Forecast in the Smart Technologies Sector

★ Background Music Market - Trends, Analysis, and Predictions Through 2032

Blog: www.prophecyjournals.com



Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook |YouTube