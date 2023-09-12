Silex Holdings Inc. Announces Complete Implementation of StoneAPP, an Operations Software Platform for the Stone Fabrication Industry

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – RJD Green (OTCPK: RJDG), Silex Holdings announces the implementation of StoneAPP, a STONEGRID Operations-focused software platform designed specifically for the stone fabrication industry. StoneAPP enhances inventory accuracy as well as other production and operations functions. Inventory of stone materials presents critical tracking issues and demands precision when recording materials remaining from stone slab cutting. The software incorporates a detailed bar-coding process for slab color, patterns location and status of materials, among enhancements available. Additionally, StoneAPP offers state-of-the-art accuracy in estimating and project design. Other cost savings include job tracking, installation planning, labor cost management and enhancement of accounting information.



Management states that inventory costs are expected to decrease by 30% and additional cost savings from the other operational activities are expected to add an additional 10% savings versus current operation expenses. Management’s expectation is annual savings of over $300,000.

Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green Inc., said: “Silex continues to increase its most profitable sectors, commercial projects and high-end commercial homes while maintaining their ongoing home builder and retail business. Silex Holdings is now focusing on profit enhancements such as inventory savings where the return-of-investment is recovered in year one allowing Silex to create ongoing cashflow benefits in the years following.”

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus on acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which holds interest in IoSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between big box stores like Home Depot and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other countertops, cabinets and related products to residential builders, commercial contractors, remodel contractors and retail customers.

