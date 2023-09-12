Flywheel Digital releases Customer Long-term Value solution based on Amazon Marketing Cloud

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywheel Digital, a leading digital commerce company for enterprise brands, announced today the release of a feature co-developed with Amazon Ads that helps brands develop insights about Customer Long Term Value (CLTV) utilizing insights from Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC).



Measuring CLTV long sought after for brands selling on large retailers, had been technically difficult. Flywheel Digital recognized the capability of AMC in enabling advanced use cases and collaborated with solution architects and data scientists at Amazon Ads to build a systematic CLTV solution using AMC.

The result of this collaboration is new functionality through the Flywheel Digital dashboard. This solution utilizes custom queries and the proprietary model Flywheel Digital built on AMC, allowing brands to dive into CLTV for their portfolio. Brands can do this at a quick glance, rather than building complex SQL queries and performing manual analyses with the raw datasets. They can now quantify the insights unique to them including locating the highest-performing products. This also allows brands to look over a wider horizon and determine high-value audience segments that can be reached in a privacy-safe manner via AMC Audiences. This advancement allows brands to drive custom longer-term insights and then create custom segmentation of audiences to scale their business.

“Amazon Marketing Cloud helps give Flywheel clients more visibility into their audiences’ shopping patterns and their path to purchase than they were able to ever before,” said Patrick Miller, Co-Founder of Flywheel Digital. “This proprietary CLTV solution co-developed with Amazon Ads helps expand the brands’ understanding of their media strategies including sponsored ads uses, Amazon DSP investments, and product selection to maximize downstream sales. This in-depth strategic view will not be possible without utilizing the signals and flexibility allowed by AMC.”

Beyond CLTV, Flywheel Digital is continuing to provide advanced measurement for their clients through the use of metrics derived from Amazon Marketing Cloud. The company has developed proprietary customer cohort analyses, which allow brands and manufacturers to view the purchase patterns of their customers more holistically.

To learn more about Flywheel's CLTV capabilities and their collaboration with Amazon Marketing Cloud

About Flywheel Digital:

Flywheel Digital, a subsidiary of Ascential plc, is a managed service provider that obsesses over solving the most difficult challenges in search, media, content, assortment, ordering, forecasting, and planning. With over 1,000 years of collective e-commerce experience, our team provides industry-leading technology and methodology to help the world’s most complex brands disproportionately win in digital commerce. Our scale and agility have set it up to be a trusted partner, beta tester, roadmap influencer, and early adopter across Digital Commerce Platforms. For more information on Flywheel Digital, visit https://www.flywheeldigital.com/ .

About Ascential:

Ascential delivers specialist information, analytics, events and eCommerce optimization to the world's leading consumer brands and their ecosystems. Our world-class businesses improve performance and solve customer problems by delivering immediately actionable information and visionary longer-term thinking across Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing and Retail & Financial Services. With more than 3,800 employees across five continents, we combine local expertise with a global footprint for clients in over 120 countries. Ascential is listed on the London Stock Exchange.