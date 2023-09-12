In-Game Advertising Market is estimated to be US$ 20.8 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period – By PMI

Covina, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is In-Game Advertising? How big it is In-Game Advertising?

In-game advertising, often referred to as IGA (In-Game Advertising) or dynamic in-game advertising, is a form of advertising that integrates branded content or advertisements into video games and virtual environments. It allows advertisers to reach a highly engaged and diverse audience within the gaming ecosystem.

In-game advertising has gained prominence as the video game industry has grown into a massive entertainment sector with billions of players worldwide. One of the many factors which is important is collaborations between game developers and advertisers, including exclusive in-game events and content tied to brands, offer unique opportunities for both parties and can drive growth in the In-Game Advertising Market. In-Game Advertising Market size accounted for US$ 6.8 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 20.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.8%.

What is Prophecy’s Analyst View on In-Game Advertising Market?

Advertisers and game developers need to be mindful of evolving regulations related to digital advertising, data privacy, and user consent. Overall, the in-game advertising market is likely to continue its growth trajectory, driven by the expanding gaming industry, technological advancements, and advertisers' increasing interest in reaching the gaming audience. Advertisers who can effectively integrate their messages into games while respecting the gaming experience are well-positioned to benefit from the opportunities presented by in-game advertising.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020– 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2020 to 2030 Market Segmentation By Type – Static Ads and Dynamic Ads.

By Device – PC-Based Online Games, Mobile Games, and Connected Console Games. Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Recent Key Highlights in the In-Game Advertising Market:

In April 2021, InMobi, the world's leading independent marketing cloud, launched in-game advertising which is now available for brands across the globe to access programmatically on InMobi Exchange. With the introduction of distinctive in-game inventory on the InMobi Exchange, marketers will be able to target premium mobile consumers with advertisements that seamlessly integrate into the game world, such as electronic advertising boards in an in-game sports stadium, an e-sports arena, or the hugely popular casual and hyper casual gaming spaces.

What are new trends and developments in In-Game Advertising Market?

Rise of In-Game Ads on Mobile Platforms: In-game advertising on mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets, was experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of mobile gaming.

Integration of Native Advertising: Advertisers were increasingly focused on creating native ads that seamlessly fit into the gaming environment, reducing intrusiveness and improving user engagement.

Dynamic In-Game Advertising: Real-time, dynamic ad placement within games was becoming more common, allowing for more relevant and up-to-date advertisements.

Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) Advertising: With the growth of VR and AR gaming, there was a growing interest in using these technologies for immersive advertising experiences within virtual worlds.

E-sports Sponsorships: The e-sports industry continued to expand, attracting significant investments and sponsorships from brands looking to reach a global audience.

In-Game Product Placement: Brands were collaborating with game developers to integrate their products into gameplay, offering more authentic advertising experiences.

Blockchain for Transparency: Some companies were exploring the use of blockchain technology to increase transparency and reduce ad fraud in in-game advertising.

Interactive and Gamified Ads: Interactive ad formats and gamified experiences within games were gaining popularity, enhancing user engagement and retention.

Global Expansion: In-game advertising opportunities were expanding globally, particularly in emerging markets with growing gaming communities.

What are the future trends and opportunities in the In-Game Advertising Market?

The future of in-game advertising holds promising trends and opportunities, including the rise of native advertising for seamless integration, personalized ads driven by user data, and the potential for immersive experiences in virtual and augmented reality gaming. Mobile gaming remains a dominant platform, while e-sports sponsorships and in-game product placements gain traction. Dynamic ad placement, block chain for transparency, and interactive, gamified ads are also on the horizon. Ethical considerations and global expansion are essential factors, along with innovative partnerships and the promotion of corporate social responsibility initiatives within games. Staying updated and agile in this evolving landscape is key to success.

Who Are the Key Players Dominating the In-Game Advertising Market:

Electronic Arts Inc.

Media Spike Inc.

RapidFire, Inc.

Social Growth Technologies, Inc.

Playwire Media Inc.

Social Tokens Ltd.

Gamelin Advergames

Double Fusion

Engage Advertising

Giftgaming.

