Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (4 to 8 september 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 4 to 8 September 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Sep-23 FR0000073298 4 244 47,0261 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Sep-23 FR0000073298 2 826 46,9561 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 4-Sep-23 FR0000073298 200 47,0347 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Sep-23 FR0000073298 3 500 46,4585 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Sep-23 FR0000073298 3 000 46,4474 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Sep-23 FR0000073298 500 46,4686 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 5-Sep-23 FR0000073298 500 46,5051 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Sep-23 FR0000073298 3 453 46,7852 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Sep-23 FR0000073298 2 547 46,8201 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Sep-23 FR0000073298 500 46,8666 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 6-Sep-23 FR0000073298 500 46,8623 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Sep-23 FR0000073298 5 279 46,8839 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 7-Sep-23 FR0000073298 2 471 46,8729 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Sep-23 FR0000073298 5 132 47,2219 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 8-Sep-23 FR0000073298 2 569 47,2279 DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment