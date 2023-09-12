Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (4 to 8 september 2023)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 4 to 8 September 2023

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN Code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-Sep-23FR00000732984 24447,0261XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-Sep-23FR00000732982 82646,9561DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W874-Sep-23FR000007329820047,0347TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W875-Sep-23FR00000732983 50046,4585XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W875-Sep-23FR00000732983 00046,4474DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W875-Sep-23FR000007329850046,4686TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W875-Sep-23FR000007329850046,5051AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W876-Sep-23FR00000732983 45346,7852XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W876-Sep-23FR00000732982 54746,8201DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W876-Sep-23FR000007329850046,8666TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W876-Sep-23FR000007329850046,8623AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W877-Sep-23FR00000732985 27946,8839XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W877-Sep-23FR00000732982 47146,8729DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W878-Sep-23FR00000732985 13247,2219XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W878-Sep-23FR00000732982 56947,2279DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

