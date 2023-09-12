Notice of Adjustment of the Conversion Price of Mithra's EUR 125,000,000 Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds due 2025

(ISIN: BE6325746855)



Liege, Belgium, 12 September 2023 – 5:45 pm CEST – Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: MITRA) (the "Company" or "Mithra"), a company dedicated to Women’s Health, confirms to Bondholders that, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company's EUR 125,000,000 senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2025 (ISIN: BE6325746855) (the “Bonds”), as a result of the issuance of 10 million new ordinary shares at a price of EUR 2.00 each, as part of the private placement announced on 24 August 2023, pursuant to Condition 5(b)(vi), the Conversion Price of the Bonds has been adjusted from EUR 23.8262 to EUR 23.2370, effective as of 28 August 2023.

Capitalised terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

********

For more information, please contact:

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA

David Horn Solomon

Chief Executive Officer

investorrelations@mithra.com Investor & media relations

Chris Maggos

Cohesion Bureau

chris.maggos@cohesionbureau.com

+41 79 367 6254

About Mithra

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext: MITRA) is a Belgian biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming Women’s Health by offering new choices through innovation, with a particular focus on contraception and menopause. Mithra’s goal is to develop products offering better efficacy, safety and convenience, meeting women’s needs throughout their life span. Mithra explores the potential of the unique native estrogen estetrol in a wide range of applications in women health and beyond. After having successfully launched the first estetrol-based product in 2021, the contraceptive pill Estelle®, Mithra is now focusing on its second product Donesta®, the next-generation hormone therapy. Mithra also offers partners a complete spectrum of solutions from early drug development, clinical batches and commercial manufacturing of complex polymeric products (vaginal ring, implants) and complex liquid injectables and biologicals (vials, pre-filled syringes or cartridges) at its technological platform Mithra CDMO. Active in more than 100 countries around the world, is headquartered in Liège, Belgium. www.mithra.com

ESTELLE®, and DONESTA® are registered trademarks of Mithra Pharmaceuticals or one of its affiliates.

Important information

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy (convertible) bonds, shares or other securities of Mithra. The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States or in or into Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be prohibited by applicable law.

Attachments