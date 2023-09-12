IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 36 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/09/2023FR001025915040116.99AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/09/2023FR0010259150112116.98CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/09/2023FR001025915020116.20TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1104/09/2023FR00102591501,528117.16XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/09/2023FR001025915019115.40AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/09/2023FR00102591501,581114.98XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/09/2023FR0010259150227115.14AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/09/2023FR001025915030115.00CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/09/2023FR00102591501,343114.87XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/09/2023FR001025915046118.65AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/09/2023FR00102591501,554117.04XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/09/2023FR001025915044119.50TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1108/09/2023FR00102591501,556119.62XPAR
       
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL8,100116.75 

