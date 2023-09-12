IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 36 - 2023

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/09/2023 FR0010259150 40 116.99 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/09/2023 FR0010259150 112 116.98 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/09/2023 FR0010259150 20 116.20 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 04/09/2023 FR0010259150 1,528 117.16 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/09/2023 FR0010259150 19 115.40 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 05/09/2023 FR0010259150 1,581 114.98 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/09/2023 FR0010259150 227 115.14 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/09/2023 FR0010259150 30 115.00 CEUX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 06/09/2023 FR0010259150 1,343 114.87 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/09/2023 FR0010259150 46 118.65 AQEU IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 07/09/2023 FR0010259150 1,554 117.04 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/09/2023 FR0010259150 44 119.50 TQEX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 08/09/2023 FR0010259150 1,556 119.62 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 8,100 116.75

