neuro42 Sponsors Golf 4 Life Event for Stroke Survivors

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- neuro42, Inc. (“neuro42” or the “Company”), a medical technology company leading the next evolution of MRI and robotics, today announced its sponsorship of Golf 4 Life, a free event for stroke survivors, caregivers, and their families. At the event, stroke survivors will have the opportunity to improve their strength, balance and flexibility through golf at the Los Lagos Golf Course in San Jose, CA, on September 13, 2023.



“We are proud to sponsor the Golf 4 Life event at Los Lagos Golf Course,” said Abhita Batra, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of neuro42. “As a company focused on MR imaging for screening and diagnosis of neurological conditions such as stroke, we believe that events such as this allow us to deepen our connection with the patient, their families and caregivers throughout the patient journey, in addition to driving further awareness and early diagnosis of this condition. In the US, there are over 795 thousand stroke cases a year and we look forward to serving the needs of this community.”

About Golf 4 life

Golf 4 life is a free event that will provide survivors, caregivers, and families the opportunity to socialize and enjoy a day outside. Taking place at Los Lagos Golf Course in San Jose, CA, Stroke survivors have the opportunity to improve their strength, balance and flexibility. This year’s event will include: 1 on 1 golf pro lessons, 3-hole format, a putting challenge, adaptive equipment, survivor stories, stroke recovery technologies, exhibitors, free lunch, music and door prizes. The 2023 event is expected to have the highest attendance in the event’s history, bringing together 85+ stroke survivors, 55+ caregivers or spouses, 40 occupational therapists and physical therapists, as well as registered nurse volunteers from 6 of the local Bay Area hospitals, in addition to 10 PGA teaching professionals, 20 service and technology exhibitors, and 15 executives and business leaders volunteering their time.

About neuro42

neuro42, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on diagnostic imaging and image guided surgical interventions of the brain. Founded by a team of successful entrepreneurs and healthcare innovators, neuro42 is developing and commercializing an intraoperative MR, AI and robot that allows easy access to MR imaging for screening, diagnosis and interventions of neurological diseases. Backed by over 40 patents, neuro42’s platform is poised to enhance patient and physician experience with its novel, easy-to-use and portable configuration. To learn more about neuro42, visit neuro42.ai.

