LYV SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

RADNOR, Pa., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (“Live Nation”) (NYSE: LYV). The action charges Live Nation with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Live Nation’s materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Live Nation’s investors have suffered significant losses.



LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: OCTOBER 3, 2023

CLASS PERIOD: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 THROUGH JULY 28, 2023

Live Nation and Ticketmaster merged in January 2010 but were under a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) to preserve competition in the live events market. In 2019, Live Nation faced federal scrutiny for pressuring concert venues to use Ticketmaster over other systems in five incidents, which would have violated the consent decree. To resolve these claims, the company extended the consent decree to expire in December 2025 and added new provisions. Pursuant to the amended consent decree, Live Nation agreed to abide by a set of rules, including not threatening to condition the provision of Live Nation concerts on a venue choosing Ticketmaster or retaliate in response to a venue choosing a ticketing service provider other than Ticketmaster. The company is subject to an automatic penalty of $1 million for each violation.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Live Nation engaged in anticompetitive conduct, including charging high fees and extended contracts with talent, and retaliated against venues; (2) as a result, Live Nation was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny and face fines, penalties, and reputational harm; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The truth began to emerge on November 18, 2022, when The New York Times reported that the DOJ had opened an antitrust investigation into Ticketmaster and Live Nation after the ticketing platform’s systems crashed during a highly-anticipated presale for Taylor Swift tickets. The ensuing chaos of disappointed “Swifties” highlighted Live Nation’s power over the live music industry, exacerbating complaints that Live Nation has “constrained competition and harmed consumers.” Following this news, Live Nation’s stock price fell $5.64, or 7.8%, to close at $66.21 per share on November 18, 2022.

Then, on February 23, 2023, NPR reported that, following Congressional hearings, the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights wrote to the DOJ, presenting evidence that “Live Nation is harming America’s music industry.” The letter stated, among other things, issues with Live Nation’s pricing models and fees, increasingly long contracts with competitors, and retaliatory behavior against artists and venues that don’t want to work with it. The senators “encourage[d]” the DOJ to take action if it found Live Nation had “walled itself off from competitive pressure at the expense of the industry and fans.” Following this news, Live Nation’s stock price fell $7.71, or 10.1%, to close at $68.78 per share on February 24, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Finally, on July 28, 2023, Politico reported that the DOJ “could file an antitrust lawsuit against [Live Nation and Ticketmaster] by the end of the year, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.” Politico further reported that the DOJ complaint is expected to allege that “the entertainment giant is abusing its power over the live music industry.” Following this news, Live Nation’s stock price fell $7.60, or 7.8%, to close at $89.33 per share on July 28, 2023.

Live Nation investors may, no later than October 3, 2023, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class, through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Live Nation investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information. The class action complaint against Live Nation, Donley v. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., et al., Case No. 23-cv-6343, is filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

