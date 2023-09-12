Get the First Look at LiveLink — Vislink’s Most Compact and Advanced Bonded Cellular Transmitter — at IBC 2023

Vislink’s Latest Innovation is the new Benchmark in IP Video Contribution

MT. OLIVE, NJ, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attendees of the 2023 International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) will witness the world debut of WMT LiveLink, the most technologically advanced bonded cellular transmitter on the market. Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL), a global leader in the capture, delivery and management of high-quality, live video and associated data in the media and entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, will give a live demonstration of LiveLink in Hall 1, Stand 1.C51.

“LiveLink will be a game-changer in live remote production spaces—from news and sports to crucial live events,” says Mickey Miller, Vislink CEO. “It is Vislink’s most compact, technologically advanced bonded cellular transmitter yet.”

Based on award-winning Mobile Viewpoint technology, the choice of broadcast professionals worldwide, LiveLink’s novel design offers high-quality 4:2:2, 10-bit HEVC video encoding up to 4K resolutions, and 10-bit Luma Optimization to meet the demands of HDR.

With LiveLink, broadcasters can leverage high-quality, low-latency video transmissions—made possible by FPGA technology and HEVC encoding—to enable dynamic, highly-fluid two-way interviews.

LiveLink provides impressive bonding connectivity, supporting up to 4x diverse public cellular connections, WiFi and public internet. Those in heavily populated environments can still enjoy high data rate connectivity through integration with Vislink’s private 5G connectivity solution. With bonded cellular, private 5G and Starlink satellite support, LiveLink also provides seamless roaming across private and public 5G networks.

Field camera operators can stay connected to colleagues in the broadcast center through a direct audio link provided by LiveLink’s integrated camera control feature. LiveLink also includes multi-camera/transmitter synchronization, allowing users to seamlessly switch between live feeds, viewing the action from different angles.

LiveLink is Vislink’s most compact transmitter yet. Its modest size allows operators to transport the device, place it alongside mirrorless camera systems, or mount it directly on ENG camera devices without disturbing the camera’s balance or operation.

LiveLink offers extended connectivity options, leveraging an SFP slot that delivers flexibility for the amount of video inputs, HDMI support and SDI video outputs. With two Ethernet connections, users can employ the unit as a data hotspot for remote control and Internet access applications.

With LinkMatrix, Vislink’s free-to-use management platform that operates from a browser on any device, LiveLink field devices can be remotely managed and controlled, further enhancing broadcast production workflows.

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions—enabling broadcasters and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions. Vislink’s shares of common stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

# # #

Media Contact:

Nicole Rosen

D. Pagan Communications

nicoler@dpagan.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Group, Inc.

VISL@gatewayir.com