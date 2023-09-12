Reunion Rehabilitation Appoints New Medical Director at Reunion Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Jacksonville has appointed Dr. Fadi Chalhoub as its new medical director. Dr. Chalhoub will manage every Reunion Jacksonville patient's treatment from their admission to their return to the community.



Dr. Chalhoub has over twenty years of experience in medical rehabilitation in Jacksonville and he is board certified in internal medicine. Before joining the Reunion Jacksonville team, he served as a medical director for a local inpatient rehabilitation hospital.

Dr. Chalhoub holds a medical degree from St. Joseph University Medical School. He completed his U.S. residency in internal medicine at St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital in New York City.

About Reunion Rehab Hospital Jacksonville

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Jacksonville is located at 12645 Salina Dr. in Jacksonville, FL. This state-of-the-art inpatient rehabilitation hospital is designed to provide comprehensive, high-quality post-acute medical rehabilitation therapies to a wide variety of patients. The Reunion Jacksonville clinical team embraces new tools and processes to give patients with functional, occupational, and/or cognitive disorders positive treatment outcomes and an opportunity to return to their active lives. The 48-bed hospital will bring more than 20 full-time jobs to the area. For more information, please visit https://reunionrehabhospital.com/locations/jacksonville/

