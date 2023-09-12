Wowza Hires Streaming Industry Veteran as First Chief Product Officer

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wowza, a Denver-based leader in live streaming and video on-demand (VOD) streaming technology for over 6,000 businesses worldwide, is excited to announce the hiring of Ashique Anwar, their first Chief Product Officer. Anwar brings 15+ years of streaming industry experience to Wowza’s executive leadership team and with it, a fresh perspective on video content management and on-demand streaming capabilities. This additional expertise comes as Wowza seeks to accelerate their efforts in addressing growing customer demand for enterprise content management and on-demand streaming capabilities.



Video-on-demand (VOD) market revenue is projected to reach $69.54 billion this year and grow another 10.27% by 2027. Enterprise video streaming in particular is projected to be worth about $31.4 billion by 2027, a roughly 10% increase from 2023. As many enterprise video platforms utilize both live and on demand content, it’s clear that as the VOD market is growing, business-specific needs are keeping pace. As Wowza’s new CPO, Anwar will help Wowza answer the call, leading product management, product design, and UX in close partnership with Wowza’s engineering team to build the premier embedded video platform for business enterprises.

“Ashique is a seasoned product leader with a deep understanding of the video streaming industry and relevant customer needs. He has a proven track record of delivering innovative and successful products that solve real problems and create value. We are delighted to have him on board and look forward to his contributions to Wowza’s product vision and strategy,” said Dave Stubenvoll, Co-Founder and CEO of Wowza.

Anwar’s extensive industry experience includes prominent product roles with such industry heavyweights and innovators as Brightcove, Ooyala, Piksel, and Irdeto. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Product Management at Brightcove, where he was responsible for Brightcove’s Video Cloud platform, which supports everything from content ingestion, transcoding, and metadata management to VOD content management, content security, and video playback. This combined with his prior experience in various product management and engineering roles makes him a strong choice to spearhead Wowza’s upcoming embedded video platform efforts.

“I am thrilled to join Wowza and be part of this amazing team. Wowza has a strong reputation in the market for its reliable, scalable, and secure video streaming solutions that power thousands of live streaming and VOD applications across various industries,” said Anwar of his new role, “I see a huge opportunity for Wowza to leverage its strengths and build the streaming platform of the future for our customers.”

This announcement comes on the heels of investment from Clearhaven Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, as well as the acquisition of Flowplayer and additional executive team growth over the past year. To learn more about Wowza, visit wowza.com. To explore career opportunities at Wowza, visit wowza.com/careers.

ABOUT WOWZA

Wowza is the experienced and trusted partner for reliable, scalable video solutions. For more than 15 years, Wowza has powered 35,000+ video implementations globally across a range of end markets, including media, enterprise, government, aerospace, healthcare, and more. Wowza’s video on demand and live streaming solutions solve the most challenging aspects of video for its customers, ensuring reliable, secure experiences that businesses can trust from a SOC 2 compliant provider.

About Clearhaven Partners

Clearhaven Partners is a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on software and technology investments. Clearhaven was founded by an investor-operator team to partner with growing, differentiated companies with at least $20 million in recurring revenue. Clearhaven brings a collective 50+ years of software investing and operating experience to its portfolio companies through its partnership approach and its value creation playbook to help companies scale profitably.

Press Contact

Sydney Roy

Marketing Communications Specialist, Wowza

media@wowza.com