Back to School with Bikeshare: Five Reasons to Hop on a Veo at Texas A&M

Santa Monica, CA, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howdy, Aggies! As the new school year kicks off, it's time to move into high gear. Whether you're a fresh-faced freshman or a senior, one thing's for sure: you need a reliable and fun way to get around campus. That's where Veo's bikeshare program comes in, and trust us, you won’t regret leaving your old bike at home this fall.

Here are five reasons to hop on a Veo at Texas A&M this school year:

1. Get to Class on Time

Picture this: you're en route to your 8 a.m. lecture, and the clock's ticking louder with each step. Fear not! You spot a Veo across the street, waiting for you to hop on. According to a recent survey of 600 Aggies, zipping around campus with Veo is an ideal way to get to class on time. No more awkward late entrances, just a smooth, stress-free ride to class.

2. Forget Car Worries and Expenses

Let's face it - owning a car on campus can be a hassle at times. But with Veo, you can bid farewell to car expenses and embrace the freedom of car-free living. Over one-third of Veo riders at A&M do not have access to a car, showing that shared bikes are an affordable, sustainable travel option for many students.

3. Play Your Part for the Environment

Aggies, let's give ourselves a pat on the back. Thanks to our love for Veo, we're making an impact on campus sustainability. Almost 40% of Texas A&M riders reported that they've been able to cut down on car travel thanks to the ease and accessibility of shared bikes. With Veo you can ride with a clear conscience, knowing you're helping the environment by choosing a sustainable way to get around.

4. Finding Bike Parking is Easy

We're on this ride together so please remember to finish each ride by locking your bike to one of the 1,700+ bike racks on campus. This semester, we’re excited to hand out $20 in free ride credit every week to one rider who ends their trip in a “Lucky Zone” and parks perfectly. Better yet, if you’re on a Cosmo throttle-assist vehicle, you’ll get an automatic discount for parking in a Lucky Zone! Pro tip: You can see all Lucky Zones in the Veo app, so be on the lookout for these special areas.

5. A Brand New Fleet is Coming Your Way

This year, in partnership with the university and our friends at Transportation Services, we're rolling out some brand new pedal bikes. Yup, you read that right! My team and I are assembling the first batch of vehicles as we speak, so keep any eye out for some fresh wheels this month. And don't fret; we're keeping the pedal bike pricing at the same affordable rate: just 50 cents per 30 minutes of riding on our Halo pedal bikes. We’re also excited to continue to provide Cosmo throttle-assist vehicles as part of our fleet. You’ve got options!

As Veo's proud Operations Manager at Texas A&M, I can't help but smile at how our program supports the Aggie community. My team, made up mostly of A&M students and former students, is here to make your campus experience better, and we're committed to continuously improving our bikeshare program hand in hand with the university and all you fantastic students.

So, Aggies, what are you waiting for? Let's get ready for a fabulous school year on two wheels. Download the Veo app now to get riding. As a sweet bonus, here's a little insider tip: use the promo code "AGGIES23" to grab $5 in ride credit through September 30 so you can kick off the school year ready to ride. Gig'em Ags!

