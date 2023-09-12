[New Report] Head and Neck Cancer Market is estimated to be US$ 4.4 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.9%. – By PMI

Covina, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for Head and Neck Cancer Market accounted for US$ 1.22 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 4.4 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.9% .This is according to the most recent research report.

What is Head and Neck Cancer Market?

Cancer is the type of disease where abnormal cells are developed and divided into uncontrollable manner. Head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) that comprising upper aero digestive tract anatomic sites represents cause of cancer death across the globe.

Growing prevalence of cancer diseases due to family history, unhealthy lifestyle, poor nutrition food, lack of physical activity, excess use of alcohol & cigarette has driven the demand for Head and Neck Cancer market growth. Growing geriatric population has contributed in target market growth. Poor dental and oral hygiene has increased the risk of head and neck cancer diseases which in turn, has facilitated the demand for Head and Neck Cancer market growth.

Key highlights in the Head and Neck Cancer Market

In August 2020, John Hopkins launched new Center for HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) related head and neck cancer. New launched center will provide patient care and will have access to experts in surgical, medical, physical therapists, and radiation oncologists.

Attributes Details Head and Neck Cancer Market Value (2022) US$ 1.22Bn Head and Neck Cancer Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 4.4Bn Head and Neck Cancer Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 12.9%

Analyst View:

Increasing patient pool suffering from head and neck cancer is a key factor driving growth of the Head and Neck Cancer Market. New product launches and growing strategic partnerships has fueled market growth. Technological advancement and growing research & development activities in cancer treatment is expected to fruitful the demand for Head and Neck Cancer market growth.

Outsourcing Trends for Cost Effectiveness:

The head and neck cancer market can play a significant role in achieving cost-effectiveness and efficiency in research, development, and clinical services. Head and neck cancer is a challenging and complex disease that requires a multidisciplinary approach, making outsourcing a strategic option for various aspects of its management. Here are some trends and considerations for outsourcing in the head and neck cancer market:

Preclinical Research and Drug Discovery: Contract Research Organizations (CROs): Many pharmaceutical and biotech companies outsource preclinical research to CROs specializing in oncology. These organizations provide expertise in in vitro and in vivo testing, helping to identify potential drug candidates for head and neck cancer treatment. Clinical Trials: Patient Recruitment and Retention: Outsourcing patient recruitment and retention services to specialized agencies can enhance the efficiency of clinical trials. They can identify suitable participants and ensure compliance with study protocols.

Outsourcing patient recruitment and retention services to specialized agencies can enhance the efficiency of clinical trials. They can identify suitable participants and ensure compliance with study protocols. Data Management and Analysis: Clinical data management and biostatistics services can be outsourced to ensure accurate data collection, analysis, and reporting.

Clinical data management and biostatistics services can be outsourced to ensure accurate data collection, analysis, and reporting. Clinical Trial Monitoring: Contract Research Organizations (CROs) often handle site monitoring, ensuring that trials are conducted according to regulatory requirements and ethical standards. Biomarker Identification: Biomarker Discovery: Outsourcing biomarker discovery to genomics and proteomics companies can help identify specific markers for head and neck cancer diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment response. Manufacturing and Supply Chain: Drug Manufacturing: Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) can provide cost-effective solutions for producing head and neck cancer drugs and therapies.

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) can provide cost-effective solutions for producing head and neck cancer drugs and therapies. Distribution and Logistics: Outsourcing distribution and logistics can help ensure that head and neck cancer treatments reach patients efficiently and reliably. Regulatory Affairs: Regulatory Strategy and Submissions: Regulatory affairs consultants can assist in preparing and submitting regulatory documents to health authorities, streamlining the approval process.

Rising Demand for Reprocessed Devices:

Head and Neck Cancer Treatment: Head and neck cancer is primarily treated with surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. Reprocessed Devices: Reprocessed devices typically refer to single-use medical devices that are cleaned, sterilized, and refurbished for reuse. Device Applicability: Head and neck cancer treatments primarily involve specialized equipment, but these are usually not single-use devices that are candidates for reprocessing. Treatment Advancements: Advances in head and neck cancer treatment often focus on new treatment modalities, diagnostic tools, and pharmaceuticals rather than reusing medical devices. Safety and Infection Control: Healthcare providers follow strict standards and guidelines to ensure patient safety, which usually involves the use of new, sterile devices to minimize infection and complications.

The major players in the Head and Neck Cancer Market:

Sanofi S.A.

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

MERCK

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bayer AG

Galera Therapeutics Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited

AstraZeneca PLC.

Conclusion:

The head and neck cancer market is characterized by a multidisciplinary approach to treatment, with ongoing advancements in therapies and diagnostics, emphasizing early detection and patient-centered care. While cost-effective strategies like reprocessed devices may be relevant in other medical fields, the primary focus in head and neck cancer remains on ensuring patient safety and optimizing treatment outcomes.

