World's First Anti-Scam Cryptocurrency Operating on Protocol BBC 2.0 : Revolutionizing Investment Security

SAN ANTONIO, TX , Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The cryptocurrency world is in constant motion. This led to the emergence of MONIX100 the world's first Anti-Scam cryptocurrency. But what sets it apart? How does the protocol BBC 2.0 redefine investment security? Let's dive into the details.

The research and development of the BBC 2.0 protocol were spearheaded by the cryptocurrency investment fund.

As a participant in MONIX100's SEED round, the fund analyzed the potential and predicts a potential investment growth ranging from 625% to 1787%!







Combatting Investor Fears

Concerns about investment security are a hallmark of the crypto sphere. Unfortunately, many projects fall victim to fraud and deceit, leaving investors with empty wallets and shattered hopes.



MONIX100 declares an end to this battle. Its primary weapon is the protocol BBC 2.0, based on an innovative mathematical model.

How BBC 2.0 Operates

At the core of the protocol BBC 2.0 is a mechanism that prevents the token price from dropping below the level set for early investors and Presale participants. The reserve fund, consisting of funds from early investors and replenished by 4% of each transaction, provides support for the token's value.

When the price starts to fall, the protocol kicks in automatically. It initiates the buyback of tokens from the market, preventing further decline. It's crucial to note that 4% of the purchase or sale amount is directed back into the reserves, enriching them and providing additional resources for stabilization.

Guaranteed Investment Safety

Even amidst significant price drops, the protocol BBC 2.0 astutely ensures stability. The initially calculated reserves play a critical role in maintaining the token's price. As a result, even with aggressive selling, MONIX100 guarantees that investors will be protected.

Protection and Rewards

How else to incentivize investors to hold onto tokens? Monix100 has developed a rewards system that allows MNX token holders to earn additional rewards in the form of percentages from each transaction and from staking. This essentially transforms the coin into a reserve cryptocurrency.

MONIX100's Objectives

To break into the top 100 cryptocurrencies, setting a new innovative trend through the application of the protocol BBC 2.0. By 2025, specialists predict the value of 1 MNX coin to be around $1.

In Conclusion

MONIX100 with the protocol BBC 2.0 , represents a new era in the cryptocurrency world. It demonstrates how innovation and cutting-edge technology can make investing more transparent and secure for all market participants.

Join this revolution and secure your investments with MONIX100.



Socials:

White Paper: https://monix100bscs-organization.gitbook.io/white-paper/overview/features-token-utility



Twitter: https://twitter.com/monix100bsc



WebSite: https://monix100.com/



Telegram: https://t.me/monix100bsc



Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/monix100



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.







