Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market Size to Surge $10.3 Bn Growth by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.2%

Houston, TX, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market By Product (Upper Pneumatic Compression Sleeves, Lower Pneumatic Compression Sleeves, Permanent Inferior Vena Cava Filters, Retrievable Inferior Vena Cava Filters, Embolectomy Balloon Catheters, Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices, Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis (CDT) Devices, Non-Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps, Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps Without Gradient, And Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps With Calibrated Gradient), By Disease Indication (Deep Venous Thrombosis And Pulmonary Embolism), And By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 7.1 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 10.3 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Venous Thromboembolism Treatment? How big is the Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Industry?

Report Overview:

The global venous thromboembolism treatment market size was evaluated at $7.1 billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $10.3 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 6.2% between 2023 and 2030.

The medical term for a blood clot that forms in a vein is called a venous thromboembolism (VTE for short). After heart attacks and strokes, this condition is the third most common kind of vascular disease that affects between 300,000 and 600,000 people in the United States each year. The most common causes of venous thromboembolism are being hospitalised, having surgery, having cancer, or being immobile. Other risk factors include immobility. When the blood flow in the legs changes or slows significantly, this can lead to the development of deep vein thrombosis in the legs. When it comes to women, the use of hormones during pregnancy for the treatment of menopause symptoms, such as oral contraceptives or oestrogen, can also play a significant role in the development of venous thromboembolism.

Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market: Growth Factors

The expansion of the global market would be boosted throughout the forecast period by an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases.

There are suggestions that are supported by evidence that can assist medical professionals in making clinical decisions regarding the treatment of pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis. This factor has the potential to push the expansion of the global market for venous thromboembolism treatment. A further factor that is anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the market worldwide is the growing requirement for treatments that are economical. Inferior vena cava filter adoption rates are expected to rise, which will be beneficial to market trends worldwide. The demand for therapy for venous thromboembolism can be prompted by an increase in the prevalence of cancer as well as an uptick in the number of cardiac problems. The size of the global market is expected to expand in the years to come as a direct result of increased public awareness of treatment options for venous thromboembolism.

It is anticipated that the introduction of anticoagulant medications by pharmaceutical companies will bolster demand in markets all over the world. An increase in the number of cases of venous thromboembolism can be ascribed to factors such as a sedentary lifestyle, excessive alcohol use, and the consumption of a food low in nutritive value. This might pave the way for a significant increase in the demand for treatment of venous thromboembolism. Launches of innovative products have always been a driving force behind economic expansion across all industries, and the medical industry is not an exception to this rule. For example, in the first half of 2021, the pharmaceutical company Jansen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which has its headquarters in Belgium, announced that it had acquired permission from the Food and Drug Administration of the United States (FDA) for its recently introduced medication, which is known as XARELTO® and is intended to treat pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 7.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 10.3 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Stryker Corporation, Argon Medical Devices, Cardinal Health (Medtronic), Cook Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Arjo, DJO Global., and others. Key Segment By Product, By Disease Indication, By End-User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for treatments for venous thromboembolism is broken down into several submarkets, including product, disease indication, end-user, and region.

Upper pneumatic compression sleeves, lower pneumatic compression sleeves, permanent inferior vena cava filters, retrievable inferior vena cava filters, embolectomy balloon catheters, percutaneous thrombectomy devices, catheter-directed thrombolysis (CDT) devices, non-segmented pneumatic compression pumps, segmented pneumatic compression pumps without gradient, and segmented pneumatic cuff pumps are the various product categories that make up the global venous thromboembolism treatment market

In addition, the retrievable inferior vena cava filters segment, which accounted for about 52% of the total revenue generated by the global market in 2022, is anticipated to register the highest CAGR throughout the course of the period being forecasted. Patients who use retrievable inferior vena cava filters are afforded a number of advantages, including improved health, efficiency, the ability to recuperate from the procedure percutaneously, and defence against pulmonary embolism, all of which contribute to the market segment's projected expansion over the next several years.

Deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism are the two primary disease indications that drive the segmentation of the deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism submarkets within the global venous thromboembolism therapy market. It is anticipated that there would be a significant increase in the number of cases of pulmonary embolism over the period in question. The segmental increase is almost entirely attributable to the rise in the prevalence of pulmonary embolisms. In addition, a number of different programmes are going to be implemented in order to foster segmental growth and improve the general public's understanding of pulmonary embolism.

The market for venous thromboembolism treatment is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres, clinics, and other establishments based on the type of patient who would be receiving it. During the time period under consideration, it is anticipated that the healthcare sector would experience exponential growth. An increase in the patient population base as well as an increase in the number of vena cava surgical procedures conducted by surgeons in hospitals are both factors that can be ascribed to the segmental expansion.

The global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Upper Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

Lower Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

Permanent Inferior Vena Cava Filters

Retrievable Inferior Vena Cava Filters

Embolectomy Balloon Catheters

Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices

Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis (CDT) Devices

Non-Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps

Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps Without Gradient

Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps With Calibrated Gradient

By Disease Indication

Deep Venous Thrombosis

Pulmonary Embolism

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

Browse the full “Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market By Product (Upper Pneumatic Compression Sleeves, Lower Pneumatic Compression Sleeves, Permanent Inferior Vena Cava Filters, Retrievable Inferior Vena Cava Filters, Embolectomy Balloon Catheters, Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices, Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis (CDT) Devices, Non-Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps, Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps Without Gradient, And Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps With Calibrated Gradient), By Disease Indication (Deep Venous Thrombosis And Pulmonary Embolism), And By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" Report At https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/venous-thromboembolism-treatment-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment market include -

Stryker Corporation

Argon Medical Devices

Cardinal Health (Medtronic)

Cook Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Arjo

DJO Global

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Venous Thromboembolism Treatment market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.2% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Venous Thromboembolism Treatment market size was valued at around US$ 7.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 10.3 billion by 2030.

The global venous thromboembolism treatment market is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast timeline owing to a surge in heart disorders and an increase in the occurrence of cancer.

In terms of product, the retrievable inferior vena cava filters segment is slated to register the highest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on the end-user, the hospital segment is set to dominate the end-user segment over the forecast period.

Based on the disease indication, the pulmonary embolism segment is anticipated to lead the disease indication segment over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific venous thromboembolism treatment industry is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Venous Thromboembolism Treatment industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Industry?

What segments does the Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, By Disease Indication, By End-User, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is anticipated to maintain its global market leadership position over the expected timeframe

North American venous thromboembolism treatment market is expected to dominate the global market earnings due to increased demand for advanced therapy along with well-established healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the increasing prevalence of venous thromboembolism promotes local development. The growing occurrence of the disease in the U.S. will contribute notably towards the growth of the market in North America. The presence of key players in the sub-continent is going to play a key role in leveraging the regional market expansion.

The venous thromboembolism treatment industry in the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate over forecasting years due to growing demand for cost-effective treatment combined with improving the region's healthcare infrastructure. Increasing spending on healthcare will further promote regional business growth.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



