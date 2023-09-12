[Latest] Live Cell Imaging Market Size Will Attain USD 4.91 Billion by 2032 Growing at 8.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Brainy Insights

New York, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the global live cell imaging market will grow from USD 2.3 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.91 Billion by 2032. Live cell imaging has gained popularity in the pharmaceutical sector as a crucial drug discovery and development technique. Endpoint tests and fixed-cell imaging in conventional drug screening techniques make it difficult to record dynamic cellular responses over time. Real-time monitoring of cellular activities provided by live cell imaging makes it possible to evaluate how drugs affect cell viability, proliferation, and morphology. This technology also makes the discovery of possible medication with little harmful effects on living cells easier. Live cell imaging is also employed in researching medication pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, offering vital details on the absorption, distribution, metabolization, and excretion of pharmaceuticals within living cells. Live cell imaging will continue to be an essential technology in drug discovery and development initiatives as the pharmaceutical industry thrives on producing more effective and efficient medications.



Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13687



Key Insight of the live cell imaging Market



Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global live cell imaging market. The Asia-Pacific region would significantly expand. Various factors, including increased investment in healthcare infrastructure and research and development activities, can elucidate the regional market expansion. Governments and private companies are significantly investing and initiating various research programs to improve healthcare facilities and promote scientific advancements, such as live cell imaging technologies. These expenditures are propelling the use of live cell imaging techniques in various applications and research domains. Furthermore, in emerging nations such as Japan and China, aspects such as low manufacturing costs, the growing importance of regenerative medicine research, and significant demand for medicines are expected to drive market growth, increasing demand for live cell imaging technologies for analysing the cellular dynamics diversely.



The software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The product segment is divided into equipment, software and consumables. The software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Specialized software tools are required for image interpretation, processing, and visualization because live cell imaging creates enormous amounts of complicated data. Image analysis software is essential for autonomously following cellular behavior, measuring cellular structure and characteristics, and extracting valuable insights from time-lapse image sequences. Furthermore, live cell imaging software allows researchers to visualize comprehensively and present data, simplifying data interpretation and the development of relevant results. This can prove beneficial for academic institutions and research organizations.



The stem cell segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The application segment is divided into cell biology, developmental biology, stem cell, and drug discovery. The stem cell segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Another potential application of live cell imaging is the stem cell. The need for live cell imaging technology has risen due to the significance of stem cell research in disease modelling and regenerative medicine application. Stem cells are essential in cell replacement and tissue engineering therapies because of their unique abilities to self-renew and differentiate into diverse cell types. Using live cell imaging, researchers can observe and analyse stem cell behaviour, such as differentiation, migration, and others. For stem cell applications in regenerative medicine, it's essential to comprehend these dynamic processes.



The high content screening (HCS) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The technology segment is divided into fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET), fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP), high content screening (HCS) and others. The high content screening (HCS) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Modern live cell imaging techniques, like HCS, combine automated imaging technology with sophisticated image analysis and computational techniques. Thousands of individual cells can be subjected to real-time multi-parametric analysis using this technology, which provides detailed and quantitative information on cellular reactions to stimuli or medication treatments. Since it enables quick and objective evaluation of compound libraries and the identification of new therapeutic candidates, HCS is particularly helpful for drug discovery and toxicological screening.



Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13687/single



Advancement in market



• In February 2022: TGen and Deepcell worked collaboratively to use artificial intelligence-based technologies to classify and isolate diseased cells. Cell morphology is now a quantitative, high-throughput marker that may be utilised in research as a complement to current molecular techniques or as a stand-alone tool thanks to Deepcell's AI-powered Technology.



• In August 2021: CytoSMART made a launch announcement for CytoSMART Lux3 BR. It is a brand-new kind of brightfield microscope, a live-cell imaging microscope with a top-notch CMOS camera to support label-free cell imaging processes.



• In March 2021: In order to better comprehend the precise actions, scientists from Heidelberg University and the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) developed a novel fluorescent imaging technique. This technique enables live-cell RNA imaging with an unprecedented level of detail. The Rhodamine-Binding Aptamer for Super-Resolution Imaging Techniques (RhoBAST), a special molecular marker, is the basis of the method.

Report Scope



Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 4.91 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.8% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2032 Key Market Players Nikon Corporation,Carl Zeiss AG,GE Healthcare,PerkinElmer Inc.,Leica Microsystems GmbH,Olympus Corporation,Biotech Instruments Inc.,Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,CYTENA GmbH,Corning Incorporated,Bruker Corporation Key Segment Product, Application, Technology Major Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level.

Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing Research and Development Activities



Significant research and development (R&D) investments have been integral in advancing the live cell imaging industry globally. Governments, academic institutions, and commercial businesses have aggressively invested in research and development (R&D) to innovate and find new prospects within live cell imaging technology. The commercialization of live cell imaging systems has been accelerated by the partnership between academia and industry in translating fundamental research results into valuable applications. Furthermore, more significant financing has aided in creating cutting-edge live cell imaging technologies, enhancing their accessibility to researchers and medical professionals everywhere. This increase in R&D activity has widened the applications for live cell imaging while lowering the overall costs of these technologies, making them more affordable for various end users.



Restraint: Shortage of Skilled Labour & Expertise



The live cell imaging technology necessitates a high level of technical experience and a skilled workforce to operate the sophisticated imaging equipment, plan appropriate experiments, and accurately analyse the received data. The scarcity of competent employees with live cell imaging technology knowledge may substantially impede market growth. The training and skill required to operate live cell imaging instruments and the ability to solve technical issues present challenges for researchers and institutions interested in implementing this technology. This factor can restrain the expansion of the global live cell imaging market's growth and development.



Opportunity: Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases



The increased prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and other cardiovascular disorders has extensively contributed to the growth and development of the global live cell imaging market. In the present scenario, live cell imaging has become a vital technology for medical experts in understanding the aspects behind numerous chronic diseases, allowing them to examine disease progression and assess future treatment possibilities. The capability to analyze living cells in real-time provides vital insights into disease progressions, quickening the development of new drugs/medications and diagnostic techniques. Furthermore, live cell imaging holds great potential in drug discovery applications, allowing for screening new drug samples and assessing their effects on cellular behaviour. As the global incidences of chronic diseases rise, the global market for live cell imaging is expected to grow in the upcoming years.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13687



Some of the major players operating in the live cell imaging market are:



• Nikon Corporation

• Carl Zeiss AG

• GE Healthcare

• PerkinElmer Inc.

• Leica Microsystems GmbH

• Olympus Corporation

• Biotech Instruments Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• CYTENA GmbH

• Corning Incorporated

• Bruker Corporation



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Product:



• Equipment

• Software

• Consumables



By Application:



• Cell Biology

• Developmental Biology

• Stem Cell

• Drug Discovery



By Technology:



• Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET)

• Fluorescence Recovery After Photobleaching (FRAP)

• High Content Screening (HCS)

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13687

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com