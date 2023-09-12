SAFEchild Awarded $500,000 Grant from SECU Foundation for New Child Advocacy and Resource Center

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wake County non-profit SAFEchild was recently awarded a $500,000 grant from SECU Foundation to help expand its programs through the construction of a new child advocacy and resource center. SAFEchild, which stands for Stop Abuse For Every child, offers a comprehensive range of child abuse prevention, intervention, and support programs to families at no cost.



SAFEchild was established by the Junior League of Raleigh in 1992 to help eliminate child abuse in Wake County. The non-profit serves 17,000 children and caregivers annually from multiple buildings across the county. The planned facility will have a program wing and other dedicated space to bring all programs under one roof, eliminate a waiting list, and nearly double the number served each year.

“It takes the work and support of many to tackle this issue and make a tangible long-lasting difference,” said SECU Foundation Board Chair Bob Brinson. “The Foundation’s grant, along with the support of many others, will help further SAFEchild’s work as advocates for children and families in need of hope, healing, and a life free from abuse. The new child advocacy and resource center will enable them to move forward with greater intensity to make an even larger impact in Wake County and beyond.”

“SECU Foundation’s partnership with SAFEchild will enable us to double the number of families we serve in the SECU Program Wing of our new 20,000-square-foot home,” said SAFEchild Executive Director Cristin DeRonja. “We thank the Foundation for being a champion children can count on!”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 86 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 275 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $258 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

