“The Influence Awards” Return for Third Year to Celebrate Influencer Marketing Excellence

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Influence Agency is now accepting nominations for its annual accolade, The Influence Awards , a prestigious North American awards program that recognizes the outstanding contributions of digital content creators, talent agencies and the managers that represent them, along with the campaigns that drive their success.



Submissions are open to the public from September 12, 2023, to September 22, 2023, on The Influence Agency’s website. The top 10 finalists for each category will be chosen by a panel of diverse industry leaders from some of the largest brands and agencies, including Melissa Ahlstrand ( Hayu Americas ), Stephanie Joseph-Flatts ( RBC ), Fraser Mackenzie ( Universal Music Group ), Toni Rufo ( Blue Ant Plus ), Andrew Verescak ( Bridge Digital Inc. ), and Kathryn Walker ( Promotion Solutions ).

Participants can nominate and vote in 22 distinct categories . For creators, this includes athlete, beauty, business (new), changemaker, comedy, family, fashion, fitness, food, gaming, health & wellness, interior design, lifestyle, travel, and up-and-coming. For organizations, large and boutique talent management agencies as well as talent manager of the year (new) will be recognized. New this year includes a designated campaign category, recognizing the “best of” user-generated content, a brand ambassador program, an integrated influencer campaign, and a cause-led campaign.

“Our goal this year was to push the boundaries of recognition by expanding our award categories to reflect the dynamic nature of this ever-evolving industry,” said Stephanie Palasti, Partner and VP of Client Success at The Influence Agency. “The Influence Awards isn’t about how influential you are, it’s about authenticity and providing an invaluable opportunity to acknowledge the exceptional work that inspires the next generation.”

In 2022, The Influence Awards garnered more than 1,500 unique nominations with over 31,000 votes, doubling the results of its inaugural year. In closing, the announcement of 20 winners, up from 10, showcased their innate ability to captivate audiences and drive meaningful impact.

All creator nomination submissions must have a following of at least 5,000 on an eligible social media platform, such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube or Twitch. There will be one winner per category, announced in November 2023, with prizes set to be announced.

About The Influence Agency

The Influence Agency (Globe and Mail’s Top 100 Growing Companies in Canada in 2022, 2022 and 2021 Summit Creative Award Winner, InfluenceTHIS 2019 Award Winner) is a digital marketing agency based in Toronto, Canada. Since their start in 2017, they’ve established themselves as one of North America’s most sought-after agencies for strategizing and executing some of the biggest influencer and digital marketing campaigns. They’ve worked alongside notable brands including Jamieson Vitamins, Staples, Rakuten, Napoleon, and Unicef—an impressive roster that continues to grow!