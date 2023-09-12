Automotive E-commerce Powerhouse Motobyo Hosting Quarterly Webinar on Sept. 26 for Accredited Investors

Motobyo’s fundraising campaign to support national expansion is now live on Fundable



PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Motobyo®, a tech-driven used car marketplace designed for everyday consumers, is hosting a live webinar on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. ET for accredited investors. Expect an in-depth discussion about recent company achievements, partnerships, goals for the upcoming quarter, in addition to an open Q&A at the end of the session.

Motobyo CEO Ron Averett will be joined by founder and COO George Lekas at this free online event. Registration to attend Motobyo’s quarterly recap Q&A is available here .

Motobyo’s fundraising campaign to support national expansion is now live on Fundable . The company is seeking accredited investors to join Motobyo in changing the way that over 40 million used car transactions are completed each year.

This is a unique opportunity to capitalize on the shifting dynamics of the $1.6 trillion used car market with a powerful asset-free business model that eliminates industry inefficiencies by connecting supply directly to demand.

About Motobyo

Motobyo, the tech-driven used car marketplace designed for everyday consumers, enables private party individuals to buy and sell vehicles, without the typical inefficiencies associated with the used car industry. Providing a platform unparalleled in the used car industry, Motobyo is directly connecting vehicle supply to demand, saving time, avoiding the normal hassles and headaches and providing consumers with value not available anywhere else in the industry.