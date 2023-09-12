Capital Power announces a C$350 million medium term note offering

EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (“Capital Power”) (TSX:CPX) announced today that it has priced a public offering in Canada of unsecured medium term notes in the aggregate principal amount of C$350 million (the “Offering”). The notes have a coupon rate of 5.816% and mature on September 15, 2028.



The Offering is expected to close on or about September 15, 2023.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to repay, redeem or refinance existing indebtedness, including indebtedness under Capital Power’s credit facilities, or for general corporate purposes.

The notes to be issued and sold under the Offering have been rated BBB- by S&P Global Ratings and BBB (low) by DBRS Limited.

The Offering is being offered in the provinces and territories of Canada through a syndicate of investment dealers co-led by TD Securities and RBC Capital Markets under Capital Power’s short form base shelf prospectus dated June 10, 2022, a prospectus supplement dated June 13, 2022 and a pricing supplement to be dated September 12, 2023. Copies of these documents may be obtained over the Internet under our profile at the Canadian Securities Administrators’ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes in any jurisdiction. The Notes have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account of, United States persons.

Forward-looking Information:

Forward-looking information or statements included in this press release are provided to inform the Company’s shareholders and potential investors about management’s assessment of Capital Power’s future plans and operations. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking information in this press release is generally identified by words such as will, anticipate, believe, plan, intend, target, and expect or similar words that suggest future outcomes. Specific forward-looking information in this press release includes expectations regarding the timing of the closing of the Offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering. By their nature, such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, regulatory and government decisions, economic conditions, and availability and cost of financing. Forward-looking information or statements included in this news release are provided to inform Capital Power’s securityholders and potential investors about management’s assessment of Capital Power’s future plans and operations. This information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

All forward-looking information or statements reflect Capital Power’s assumptions and analyses made by Capital Power in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, and other factors it believes are appropriate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. Capital Power undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law. For additional information on the assumptions made, and the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, see Risks and Risk Management in Capital Power’s Integrated Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2022, prepared as of February 28, 2023, and Capital Power’s interim Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, under Capital Power’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), and other reports filed by Capital Power with Canadian securities regulators.

Territorial Acknowledgement

In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. Capital Power’s head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 Territory and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities that are located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX) is a growth-oriented North American wholesale power producer with a strategic focus on sustainable energy headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. We build, own, and operate high-quality, utility-scale generation facilities that include renewables and thermal. We have also made significant investments in carbon capture and utilization to reduce carbon impacts. Capital Power owns approximately 7,500 MW of power generation capacity at 29 facilities across North America. Projects in advanced development include 224 MW of renewable generation in Alberta and North Carolina, 512 MW of incremental natural gas combined cycle capacity from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta, and approximately 350 MW of natural gas and battery energy storage systems in Ontario.

For more information, please contact :