Goldmoney Inc. Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), held in Toronto on September 12, 2023. A total of 7,948,859 common shares, representing 57.05% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the meeting.



Through a vote by way of verbal affirmation, five directors were elected to the Company for the ensuing year, with at least 98% votes in favour for each of the nominees. The Company believes this demonstrates robust shareholder confidence and support for the board. The following is a tabulation of the votes cast:

Director Nominee Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld % Roy Sebag 6,903,567 99.38 42,771 0.62 James Turk 6,894,479 99.25 51,859 0.75 Mahendra Naik 6,888,539 99.17 57,799 0.83 Stefan Wieler 6,848,281 98.59 98,057 1.41 Andres Finkielsztain 6,896,429 99.28 49,909 0.72



Through a vote by way of verbal affirmation, shareholders voted in favour of reappointing KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration, with votes “for” totaling 7,931,750 common shares, representing 99.80% of common shares cast for this resolution.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Founded in 2001, Goldmoney (TSX: XAU) is a TSX listed company invested in the real economy. The leading custodians and traders of precious metals, Goldmoney Inc. also owns and operates businesses in jewelry manufacturing, coin retailing, and property investment. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

