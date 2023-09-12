[Latest] Global Livestock Monitoring Market Size/Share Worth USD 5.8 Billion by 2032 at a 8.4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Livestock Monitoring Market Size, Trends and Insights By Animal Type (Cattle, Poultry, Equine, Swine, Others), By Components (Hardware, Software, Service), By Application (Milk Harvesting, Feeding Management, Breeding Management, Animal Health Monitoring & Comfort, Behaviour Monitoring, Heat Stress, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Livestock Monitoring Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.1 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 5.8 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Livestock Monitoring Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increasing Demand for Efficiency in Livestock Management: As meat, dairy, and livestock product demand rise globally, efficient management solutions are crucial. Livestock monitoring tracks health, detects diseases early, optimizes feeding, and improves reproduction, boosting productivity and profitability.

Tech Advances Fuel Livestock Monitoring Growth: Integration of IoT, sensors, RFID, and data analytics drives livestock monitoring market growth. Real-time tracking of health, behaviour, and environment enhances management practices, meeting modern demands effectively.

Focus on Animal Welfare and Health: Consumer preferences for ethically produced and high-quality animal products have driven the adoption of livestock monitoring solutions. These technologies enable farmers to provide better care for their animals by ensuring optimal living conditions, early disease detection, and prompt intervention, ultimately enhancing animal welfare and product quality.

Data-Driven Decision Making: Livestock monitoring systems generate vast amounts of data related to animal behaviour, health parameters, and environmental conditions. The application of data analytics and machine learning allows farmers to gain valuable insights from this data. By making informed decisions based on data-driven insights, farmers can enhance their operational efficiency and minimize losses.

Rising Trend of Precision Livestock Farming: Precision livestock farming is gaining traction as a methodology that leverages technology to manage livestock operations with precision and efficiency. Livestock monitoring plays a crucial role in this approach by enabling farmers to monitor individual animals, deliver personalized care, and optimize resource usage, aligning with sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.

Integration of AI and Predictive Analytics: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics are being integrated into livestock monitoring systems to provide more accurate and timely predictions regarding animal health issues and productivity trends. This enables farmers to take preventive measures and plan interventions proactively, reducing the risk of disease outbreaks and optimizing resource allocation.

Enhanced Animal Welfare and Product Quality: Livestock monitoring systems contribute to improved animal welfare and product quality. By ensuring optimal conditions and detecting issues early, these technologies align with ethical consumer preferences and elevate the overall standard of livestock care.

Livestock Monitoring Market: Partnership and Acquisitions

Datacor Acquires Format Solutions: In 2022, Datacor Acquires Format Solutions, a leader in software for the animal nutrition and pet food markets. Cargill has signed an agreement to sell its Format Solutions business to Datacor, a company with deep expertise and experience in providing software and services to the process manufacturing industries.

Connecterra and Lely: In 2021, Connecterra, a major player in artificial intelligence to deliver insights to farmers, and Lely, the global leading supplier of robotics and management systems for dairy farming, announced the start of a robust co-development and commercial partnership. The announcement follows a pilot with Lely’s Digital Farming Group.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 2.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 5.8 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 2.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.4% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Animal Type, Components, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Livestock Monitoring Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Livestock Monitoring Market, with the industry experiencing both positive and negative effects. Here are some of the key impacts:

Supply Chain Disruptions: The livestock monitoring market faced disruptions due to COVID-19-related lockdowns, impacting the supply chain for hardware components and equipment. Reduced production and delays in deliveries affected the availability of monitoring systems, hindering market growth.

Farm Operation Challenges: Movement restrictions and labor shortages caused challenges in managing livestock farms. Social distancing measures limited the on-site workforce, increasing the demand for remote monitoring solutions to ensure animal health and welfare during a period of reduced physical presence.

Resilience Through Digitalization: The pandemic highlighted the importance of digital solutions. Livestock monitoring providers focused on enhancing remote monitoring capabilities, ensuring real-time data access and analysis, and making farms more resilient to future disruptions.

Emphasis on Food Security: The crisis underscored the significance of a secure food supply chain. Livestock monitoring aids in disease prevention and early detection, aligning with the need for sustainable food production and boosting the adoption of these technologies.

Accelerated Technological Integration: To minimize physical interaction, farmers embraced technology. The livestock monitoring market capitalized on this by offering user-friendly, integrated systems that allow farmers to monitor and manage their livestock efficiently from remote locations.

Government Support and Incentives: Many governments recognized agriculture’s essential nature and offered financial incentives for technology adoption in farming. Such support encouraged livestock producers to invest in monitoring solutions, stimulating market growth and recovery.

Data-Driven Decision Making: The pandemic highlighted the value of data-driven decisions. Livestock monitoring systems, by providing accurate and real-time data on animal health and behaviour, empowered farmers to make informed choices even in challenging times, leading to better resource allocation and operational efficiency.

In conclusion, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Livestock Monitoring Market, with some challenges and opportunities arising from the pandemic.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Livestock Monitoring market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Livestock Monitoring market forward?

What are the Livestock Monitoring Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Livestock Monitoring Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Livestock Monitoring market sample report and company profiles?

List of the prominent players in the Livestock Monitoring Market:

DeLaval Inc.

GEA Group AG

Afimilk Ltd.

BouMatic LLC

Allflex Group

DairyMaster Ltd.

Lely Holding S.A.R.L.

Cainthus

Farmcontrol

SCR Dairy

Others

Livestock Monitoring Market – Regional Analysis

The Livestock Monitoring Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America: The Livestock Monitoring Market in North America is marked by a trend towards precision agriculture. The region’s adoption of advanced technologies like IoT, AI, and big data analytics drives real-time insights into animal health and management. Additionally, there’s a growing emphasis on sustainable practices, integrating renewable energy solutions to power monitoring systems and reducing environmental impact.

Europe: In Europe, the Livestock Monitoring Market is witnessing a strong focus on animal welfare and traceability. Stringent regulations prompt the adoption of monitoring systems for humane treatment and ethical production. Furthermore, blockchain technology is gaining prominence, ensuring transparency across the supply chain and aligning with the region’s values of quality and accountability.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific Livestock Monitoring Market is experiencing a surge in demand driven by increasing meat consumption. The region’s adoption trend is toward cost-effective solutions that cater to diverse livestock farming scales. IoT and mobile technologies are being harnessed to provide accessible, user-friendly solutions for smallholder farmers, aiding in disease prevention and improving overall productivity.

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa): LAMEA’s Livestock Monitoring Market is characterized by a rise in data-driven decision-making. With varied climatic conditions, there’s a growing need for climate-sensitive monitoring systems to mitigate challenges like heat stress. This region is embracing AI and remote sensing technologies for accurate disease detection and livestock health management, aiding sustainable livestock practices.

The Livestock Monitoring Market is segmented as follows:

By Animal Type

Cattle

Poultry

Equine

Swine

Others

By Components

Hardware

Software

Service

By Application

Milk Harvesting

Feeding Management

Breeding Management

Animal Health Monitoring & Comfort

Behaviour Monitoring

Heat Stress

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

