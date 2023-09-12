Continuum Global Solutions Expands Industry Portfolio with Acquisition of Faneuil, Inc.

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuum Global Solutions, a global leader in the BPO industry and digital customer experience transformation (CX), is pleased to announce the acquisition of Faneuil, Inc, a business process outsourcing company specializing in Public Utilities, Government and Healthcare services. The acquisition of Faneuil adds to Continuum’s growing industry vertical portfolio including Healthcare, Media & Telecom, and Public Sector.

As a result of this transaction, Michael Stann, Faneuil’s COO, will remain with the business and will report to Michael Flodin, CEO of Continuum Global Solutions.

“The acquisition of Faneuil is another key step in our growth agenda,” says Michael Flodin, CEO of Continuum Global Solutions. “Faneuil’s experienced management team and focus on delivering exceptional service aligns with our strategy. Keeping the current team in place with the existing long-term clients along with our innovative service technology offerings align perfectly with our future vision of transforming customer experiences.”

“We’re excited to join Continuum Global Solutions and add to an already robust industry portfolio and tech capabilities,” says Michael Stann, COO of Faneuil. “This acquisition will add Utilities as an additional vertical offering along with additional Government and Healthcare clients - and a world-class team of customer service agents and tech support staff.”

About Us

Continuum Global Solutions partners with top companies around the world to deliver customer care services through its global network of contact centers. Our global Fortune 500 clients rely on our vast expertise in customer care management to improve their customers' experience. Continuum customer care and call center solutions leverage world class voice, chat, email, and social technologies. More than 15,000 employees serve top tier clients across multiple industry verticals. Additional information on Continuum and our services can be found on our website.

