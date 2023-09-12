INROADS PAVES WAY FOR HISPANIC STUDENTS TO GAIN ADVANTAGE IN CORPORATE AMERICA THROUGH VISIONES INITIATIVE

ATLANTA, GA, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognizing the pressing need to address the underrepresentation of Hispanic professionals in corporate America, INROADS has designed the Visiones initiative to empower talented Hispanic students across the U.S. by offering unprecedented access to careers in the corporate sector.

The INROADS Visiones initiative encompasses two key areas of impact: paid internship opportunities and the Myrna Garcia Visiones scholarship, all aimed at cultivating the next generation of Hispanic leaders. To date, 75 Hispanic scholars have received over $170,000 in scholarships to help them achieve their goals.

This year’s scholarship recipients will be honored at the annual Visiones Benefit Reception hosted on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 from 6-9 p.m. at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, GA. The benefit reception will bring together distinguished Hispanic business and community leaders, INROADS alumni, and partner organizations in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

"Receiving the Visiones scholarship was a pivotal moment for me. As a first-generation student, I worked long hours to support myself financially. However, receiving the scholarship provided me with financial assistance and allowed me to focus on my schoolwork,” said Ruben Carreon, a 2022 Visiones Scholarship recipient, INROADS intern, and electrical engineering major at Texas A&M - College Station. “Through the INROADS internship program and Visiones scholarship, I gained skills and experiences to make a positive impact on my community. These opportunities allowed me to honor my family's culture and heritage by succeeding in a field underrepresented by minorities."

As the global business landscape continues to evolve, fostering diversity and inclusion has become a top priority for companies striving to innovate and succeed. INROADS is taking a proactive approach to create tangible change through its programs.

"The Visiones Benefit Reception is a response to the need for INROADS to fulfill its mission in a deserving community, providing students with an opportunity to thrive," said Forest T. Harper, Jr, CEO of INROADS. “Our fundraising efforts are focused on leveling the playing field and empowering Hispanic students to excel in the corporate world. By providing both financial assistance through scholarships and valuable industry experience, we are opening doors that may have previously been closed."

This year’s Visiones event sponsors include presenting sponsor Dollar General, Southern Company, Georgia Power, and Arch.



Visit INROADS.org/Visiones to register for the event today.

###

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that effects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has graduated more than 30,000 alumni into full-time professional and leadership positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves nearly 1,000 interns. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

Attachment