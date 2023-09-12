Big Bear Mountain Resort Receives $12M in Upgrades for Winter ‘23/24

Big Bear Lake, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a historic winter that saw record-setting snowfall and Snow Valley joining the Big Bear Mountain Resort family, Southern California’s year-round home for outdoor adventure is investing over $12 million across its three mountains – Snow Valley, Snow Summit, and Bear Mountain – to improve existing infrastructure, provide additional amenities, and enhance the guest experience during the '23/24 season.

The capital improvements, which include multiple base area renovations, on-hill upgrades, and non-guest-facing facilities reaffirm Big Bear Mountain Resort’s commitment to providing the best experience possible for its guests and employees.

Beyond BBMR, Big Bear Lake as a whole continues to evolve as a destination for outdoor enthusiasts seeking accessible alpine adventures, with the addition of the Sessions Retreat & Hotel and the Noble + Proper cabins.



Specific improvements include:

Snow Valley

Installation of new snowmaking equipment to increase capacity and improve efficiency.

Resurfaced parking lot to eliminate uneven surfaces and improve drainage.

Renovated locker rooms, repair and rental shops.

Installation of two new magic carpets and reconfiguration of existing carpets to better serve beginner and Sports School guests.

Chair 2 remodel and beginner area expansion to improve accessibility.

Dining venue upgrades with additional outdoor seating.

Snow Summit

Full renovation of food service warehouse, which serves all three mountains.

Renovated SoCal Marketplace restrooms.

New snowcats and snowmobiles to improve grooming capabilities and Patrol response times.

Bear Mountain

Completion of Laybacks Bar renovation that began in ‘22/23 to transform the venue from outdoor bar to full-service indoor/outdoor establishment.

Conclusion of a multi-year expansion of Bear Mountain’s world famous sun deck that began in 19/20, including a 12,000 square-foot extension across the east end of the base area to the Adventure Academy with additional seating and fire pits as well as new Patrol equipment and USARC facility to improve ADA accessibility.

New Around Town

Sessions Retreat & Hotel: Opened this summer after a complete remodel featuring guest amenities centered around art, wellness, and nature like the “shred shed,” where guests can tune and repair their gear. Sessions seeks to offer something completely unique in Big Bear Lake by deepening guest connections with the things Big Bear Lake is known for (nature and outdoor recreation). Sessions is located on Big Bear Blvd., about 1 mile from the Snow Summit base area, making it an ideal base camp for a Big Bear Lake winter stay.

Noble + Proper is entering its first full winter season as part of the Big Bear lodging community. The four-season mountain escape offers 8 cabins on-site ranging from two to four bedrooms. Big Bear Lake's first boutique lodge is located less than a mile from the village and lake, with nature trails close by and ski resorts less than 2 miles away. Prices range from $495 to $1,995 per night.

For more information on the upcoming winter season, or to book your next adventure, go to BigBear.com and BigBearMountainResort.com.

