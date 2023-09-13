Ovulation Test Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 3.76 Billion by 2033 : Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ovulation test market is predicted to expand at 4.1% CAGR through 2033, as per a study published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Worldwide demand for ovulation test kits is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 3.76 billion by the end of 2033. Increasing prevalence of reproductive illnesses, including PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), and poor rates of fertility are driving demand for ovulation testing kits.



Most nations are transitioning towards technological advancements and incorporating digital fertility testing techniques. The growing adoption of ovulation testing, coupled with the availability of various advanced high-precision technologies, fosters market growth. Furthermore, the rising need to prevent unplanned pregnancies creates promising prospects. The increasing female population in reproductive age and the rise in gynecological practices amplify business opportunities.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 3.76 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4.1% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global ovulation test market reached US$ 2.41 billion in 2022.

The United States market was estimated at US$ 648 million in 2022.

Worldwide sales of ovulation test kits are valued at US$ 2.51 billion in 2023.

The global market is set to reach US$ 3.76 billion by 2033-end.

Demand for ovulation tests is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033.

Based on type, demand for urine-based ovulation test kits is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 4.4% and reach a market value of US$ 2.21 billion by 2033.

Sales of ovulation test kits in China are forecasted to increase at 6.9% CAGR and reach US$ 677 million by 2033.

Demand for ovulation test kits in Germany is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 2.8% through 2033.

The market in Japan is projected to advance at 2.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



“Growing investments in R&D activities by prominent market players to reduce the prices of ovulation test kits is predicted to boost product adoption,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Home Care Settings Emerging as Prominent End Use of Ovulation Test Kits

Home care settings are anticipated to contribute a notable portion of the global market revenue in the next decade. An evident change in patient attitudes towards self-monitoring specific medical conditions, combined with the wide availability of home test equipment, is creating opportunities for ovulation test kit suppliers in home care settings.

Key Market Players

Accuquik Test Kits,

Fairhaven Health LLC,

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.,

Fertility Focus Limited,

HiLin Life Products, Inc.,

Geratherm Medical AG,

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. (NLL),

SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH,

Prestige Brands Holdings.



Ovulation test kit producers are coming up with a variety of ways to achieve their objectives, including new developments, assuring product quality control, managing supply chain systems, and others. Players in the market are investing in new product launches, which are predicted to help them improve their position.

bioMérieux, in June 2021, announced its distribution of some particular diagnostics in Europe. The product, REVEAL Rapid AST system, is predicted to strengthen its position in rapid testing kits.



Segmentation of Ovulation Test Industry Research Report

By Type: Urine-based Saliva-based

By End User: Hospitals Home Care Settings Clinics

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ovulation test market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (urine-based, saliva-based) and end user (hospitals, home care settings, clinics), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the MEA).

