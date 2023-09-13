INVESTOR ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Reminds NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) Shareholders to Consider Seeking Counsel before the October 30th Lead Plaintiff Deadline

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating securities fraud claims on behalf of all purchasers and holders of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (“NAPCO”) (NASDAQ: NSSC) common stock between November 7, 2022 and August 18, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



Investors who purchased NAPCO common stock may move the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York to appoint them as lead plaintiff, no later than October 30, 2023 . Current holders of NAPCO stock may pursue corporate governance reforms. Please contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP at 844-696-7492 to discuss your investment losses, or by e-mail at elechtzin@edelson-law.com. A copy of the class action complaint can be viewed HERE.

Background on NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., established in 1969, creates and distributes electronic security products worldwide. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, NAPCO specializes in supplying its products to independent security equipment distributors, dealers, and installers.

The Securities Fraud Claims

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or material omissions, regarding the NAPCO’s business, operations, and prospects, including that: (i) NAPCO failed to address any material weakness with internal controls regarding COGS and inventory; (ii) NAPCO downplayed the severity of material weakness regarding internal controls; (iii) NAPCO’s unaudited financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included “certain errors” such as overstating inventory and understanding net COGS, resulting in overstated gross profit, operating income and net income for each period; and (iv) as a result, NAPCO would need to restate its previously filed unaudited financial statements for certain periods.

On August 18, 2023, after market the closed, NAPCO issued a press release announcing that it would restate its unaudited financial statements from September 30, 2022, to the present. On this news, NAPCO’s share price fell $17.30, or 45.04%, to close at $21.11 per share on August 21, 2023, the next trading day, harming investors.

