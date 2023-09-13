Announcing planned legal merger between Van Lanschot Kempen and Mercier Vanderlinden Asset Management

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 13 September 2023



Van Lanschot Kempen today filed its proposal to merge Van Lanschot Kempen NV and Mercier Vanderlinden Asset Management NV at the Chamber of Commerce in ’s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands. A few days ago, Mercier Vanderlinden Asset Management did the same at the Registry of the Antwerp Enterprise Court, in a next step towards a full merger of Van Lanschot Belgium and Mercier Vanderlinden.

On 6 April 2023, Van Lanschot Kempen and Mercier Vanderlinden’s shareholders completed the accelerated acquisition by Van Lanschot Kempen of the remaining 30% stake in Mercier Vanderlinden. The proposal just filed involves the cross-border legal merger that will see Mercier Vanderlinden Asset Management (the acquired company) merge with Van Lanschot Kempen (the acquirer) on 31 December 2023. Mercier Vanderlinden Asset Management will cease to exist on 1 January 2024. The merger is subject to regulatory approval.

From 1 January 2024, Van Lanschot Belgium and Mercier Vanderlinden will continue as Mercier Van Lanschot, a name reflecting the combine’s complementarity. Private Clients in Belgium will be reporting as a separate segment from that same date.

