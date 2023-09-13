Mainframe Market to Reach $5.6 Billion Globally, by 2032 at 7.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR , Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Mainframe Market by Type (Z Systems, GS Series, and Others), End User (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and Public Sector, Retail and E-commerce, Travel and Transportation, Manufacturing, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.” According to the report, the global mainframe market generated $2.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $5.6 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2032.

A mainframe is a large, powerful computer typically used for complex calculations and data processing tasks. They have high stability, dependability, and reliability. These are designed with redundant parts such as power supply and CPUs in order to ensure continuous functioning.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global mainframe market is driven by rise in demand of high-performance computing, development of IoT landscape, increase in large data sets, and growth in adoption of mainframe as a service. Furthermore, cost issues associated with mainframe solutions and lack of mainframe skilled professionals are expected to considerably impact the growth of the mainframe market during the forecast period. Moreover, on-going mainframe modernization and the integration of blockchain in mainframe are expected to be opportunistic for the global mainframe market during the forecast period. These factors collectively provide opportunities for market growth. However, each factor has its definite impact on the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2.9 Billion Market Size in 2032 $5.6 Billion CAGR 7.3% No. of Pages in Report 261 Segments covered Type, End User, and Region. Drivers Growth in demand for high performance computing.



Increase in IoT landscape.



Rise in adoption of mainframe as a service. Opportunities Integration of blockchain technology with mainframe.



Surge in mainframe modernization. Restraints Lack of mainframe skilled professionals.



High cost of hardware and software.

Covid-19 Scenario

Mainframes played a significant part in guaranteeing the continuity and reliability of crucial operations as organizations around the world dealt with the difficulties of remote workforces and a rise in reliance on digital processes.

The increased demand for dependable and secure computer systems was one of COVID-19's major effects on the mainframe market.

Organizations needed to make sure that their mainframe infrastructure could handle the unexpected surge in remote work and support secure remote access.

Organizations were able to quickly adapt their processing capability to suit these changing needs because to mainframes intrinsic scalability, enabling effective and unbroken operations.

The Z Systems segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the Z Systems segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the mainframe market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to its exceptional benefits such as lower costs, 99.999% availability, enhanced security, and higher performance. The IBM Z mainframes consist of proprietary ASIC on-chip hardware dedicated for cryptographic processes, and keeps data always encrypted during its processing. However, the GS Series segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the reduction of deployment, operating through server and storage consolidation into datacenters with the rise in challenges in business environment.

The BFSI segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on the end user, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, owing to enormous amounts of data, including information about market activity, consumer transactions, and regulatory requirements. These data-intensive workloads are well suited for mainframes, which offer high-speed processing, scalability, and reliable storage capabilities. However, the retail and e-commerce segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to upsurge among online retailers for different tasks such as handling enormous volumes of transactions.

Asia-Pacific region to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the mainframe market revenue, owing to high mainframe spending among financial organizations and retail industry supported by rise in number of online transactions and increase in adoption of mainframes to face numerous challenges associated with such extreme complex and dynamic environment. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to growing finance industry supported by rising mobile and credit card transactions in China and India are the major factors that fuel the growth of the mainframe market.

Leading Market Players: -

International Business Machines Corporation

Broadcom

DXC Technology Company

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Atos SE

Dell Inc.

HCL Technologies Limited

BMC Software, Inc.

Cognizant

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the mainframe market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

