Kaltura and Reshet 13, Israel’s Leading Broadcaster, Expand Partnership & Launch Full End-to-End Cloud-TV Solution

New York, NY, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, announced today, that as part of their expanded partnership with Israeli commercial broadcaster Reshet 13, they have powered Reshet’s full Cloud TV service, launched in just three months.

The second biggest channel in Israel, Reshet reaches over a third of Israeli households every day, more than 1 million viewers per day, and more than 3.5 million unique visitors on their digital platforms per month.

As part of Reshet 13’s digital video strategy, Kaltura is powering multiple frontend devices, including Smart-TVs, Android-TV, AppleTV and others, as well as SVOD and AVOD solutions, an advanced media-oriented mini-EPG, and more. Additional capabilities, including Quality of Experience analytics, data insights, personalization, AI capabilities and more are expected to be added in the coming months, along with availability for more devices. The solution is based on Kaltura’s Streaming Platform .

Reshet 13’s new Cloud TV solution is a key part of the company’s TV digital evolution, in which Kaltura has been a partner since late 2020 when it was selected to power Reshet 13’s D2C streaming service. Operating on an ambitious timeline, Kaltura migrated over 170,000 content assets to Reshet 13’s new platform and had the new service fully operational in under six weeks.

“Our history and track record of excellence with Reshet 13 made us the ideal partner for their continued digital transformation; we are honored to add more value to Reshet and their customers with this expansion”, said Shuki Eytan, General Manager Media & Telecom at Kaltura. “We are excited to continue this journey, bringing these new capabilities to their viewers, and to further execute Reshet 13’s short and long-term digital transformation strategy.”

“Selecting Kaltura as our partner was a great choice,” said Tom Dan, Reshet’s Chief Digital and Strategy Officer. “Since launching the Smart TV app together with Kaltura we’ve reached record viewership with over 200K devices and an average viewing time of more than 20 hours per month on an amazing app in terms of performance and capabilities.”



About Reshet 13

Privately-owned Reshet 13 is one of Israel's biggest commercial broadcast channels. Reshet was first established in 1993, as a commercial TV broadcaster co-operating Channel 2. In 2017, Reshet was granted a license to broadcast on Channel 13, and newly branded “Reshet 13” began its 24/7 service. In 2019, Reshet 13 merged with Channel 10 including its news production subsidiary. Reshet 13 produces original news via its “News 13” subsidiary and broadcasts popular content brands, including localized versions of internationally renowned franchises such as Survivor, Big Brother, Star Academy and Game of Chefs. With a rich history in production, the channel has created numerous award-winning original drama series including Hostages, Winner of the Golden Nymph Award for Best International TV Drama Series at the Monte Carlo Television Festival 2014 and the Golden Umbrella Award for Best Crime Series at Mediamixx Festival 2017. Hostages and fellow original drama Mossad 101 have sold internationally including Netflix. Original sitcom Nevsu won Best Comedy Series in the 2018 International Emmy Awards. https://13tv.co.il/

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience for any organization. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Underlying our products and solutions is a broad set of Media Services that are also used by other cloud platforms and companies to power video experiences and workflows for their own products. Kaltura’s Video Experience Cloud is used by leading brands reaching millions of users, at home, at school, and at work, for events, communication, collaboration, training, marketing, sales, customer care, teaching, learning, and entertainment experiences. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com .

For media information, please contact: