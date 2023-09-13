Myricx Expands its Leadership Team with the Appointment of Dr. Robert McLeod as VP Clinical Development

LONDON, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myricx Bio (‘Myricx’), a UK biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of a completely novel class of selective cytotoxic payloads for antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announces the appointment of Dr. Robert McLeod as Vice President (VP) Clinical Development.



In this new role, Dr. McLeod joins the Leadership Team and will be responsible for developing the clinical strategy and IND submissions as the company advances its targeted ADC pipeline towards clinical trials.

With over 20 years of drug development experience in the US and Europe, Dr. McLeod brings extensive expertise in ADC clinical development, having previously been a Senior Director and Global Clinical Lead at Daiichi Sankyo, where he worked on several ADCs across multiple solid tumour types.

Prior to Daiichi Sankyo, Dr. McLeod was a Research Physician at Cancer Research UK's Centre for Drug Development, where he focused on translational medicine and early phase oncology trials across a range of solid and haematological malignancies. In addition, he has also held roles at Emergent BioSolutions, Novartis and Chiron after having trained and worked as a physician in both Australia and the UK at the beginning of his career.

Dr. McLeod earned his medical degree at the University of Melbourne, holds an MBA from ESCP Business School in Paris, a Diploma in Pharmaceutical Medicine, and is a Fellow of the UK Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine.

Welcoming Robert to the company, Myricx CEO Dr. Robin Carr said: “We are very pleased to have attracted Robert to the company. He brings significant experience in the translational development of oncology drugs and in particular ADCs. This is important as we advance our ADC pipeline of proprietary monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) against important cancer targets conjugated to our first-in-class selective cytotoxic payloads based on potent inhibitors of N-myristoyltransferase (NMT), a completely novel concept in the ADC space.”

Dr. Robert McLeod, Vice President Clinical Development at Myricx, said: “I am excited by the potential of NMT inhibitors as ADC payloads that can be exploited as targeted therapies with selective cancer cell killing via a unique mechanism of action. NMTi-based cytotoxic payloads will enable us to develop best-in-class ADCs to meet significant clinical needs in oncology, and I look forward to working with the team towards this goal.”

To accommodate its expansion, Myricx has recently moved into its office headquarters at the GridIron Building in London’s fast-growing biotech cluster around Kings Cross. In addition, in line with its strategy to focus on the development of NMT inhibitors as novel cytotoxic payloads for ADCs, the Company has recently rebranded from Myricx Pharma to Myricx Bio.

Myricx Bio (“Myricx”) is a UK biotech company focused on the discovery and development of a completely novel class of selective cytotoxic payloads for antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), based on inhibitors of N-myristoyltransferases (NMT) for the treatment of cancer.

NMT is an enzyme that adds a specific lipid modification to a number of protein targets key to cancer cell survival. Myricx is advancing a pipeline of ADCs to address serious unmet needs in oncology based on its NMT inhibitor (NMTi) payload chemistry platform and has demonstrated excellent preclinical efficacy and safety across multiple solid tumour associated antigens and cancer cell types.

Based in London, Myricx is a spin out from Imperial College London and the Francis Crick Institute with investment from Sofinnova Partners and Brandon Capital Partners.

Myricx Bio is the trading name of Myricx Pharma Limited.

