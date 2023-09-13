Global Renal Denervation Market Report 2023-2028: Funding Boosts Research and Market Expansion with United States Dominating

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renal Denervation Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented by Technology, By Product, By Therapeutic Area, By End User, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Renal Denervation Market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady growth rate to 2028.

The global renal denervation market is experiencing significant growth, attributed to various factors, including innovation in renal denervation systems, increased cases of hypertension linked to lifestyle factors, and the adoption of advanced medical technologies.

The rise in hypertension cases, often associated with alcohol consumption and unhealthy dietary habits, has led to an increased demand for renal denervation systems. These systems, utilizing endovascular catheters and radiofrequency ablation techniques, offer a promising solution for managing hypertension and reducing cardiovascular risks.

The steady increase in heart failure cases has further fueled the demand for renal denervation systems, as they can play a vital role in the treatment of renal abnormalities, a common complication of heart failure.

Funding Boosts Research and Market Expansion

A key driver for the growth of the renal denervation market is the substantial funding allocated to research and development efforts by regulators and state governments. These investments aim to enhance the treatment of renal abnormalities and improve patient outcomes.

In addition to funding support, influential market players are introducing initiatives to raise awareness and promote the adoption of renal denervation technology, contributing to market expansion.

United States Dominates the Market

The United States leads the global renal denervation market, owing to the growing prevalence of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders. Lifestyle changes, hectic routines, and dietary habits have significantly contributed to the rising cases of hypertension worldwide.

Addressing the Hypertension Challenge

Hypertension is a modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney problems, and mortality. With stricter blood pressure targets recommended by guidelines, managing hypertension often requires multiple medications, leading to increased complexity, cost, and patient discomfort.

Factors contributing to the surge in hypertension cases include an aging population, high sodium and low potassium intake, rising obesity rates, increased alcohol consumption in low- and middle-income countries, physical inactivity, and unbalanced diets.

Global Impact of Hypertension

Globally, hypertension affects around 1.28 billion people between the ages of 30 and 79, according to the World Health Organization. The need for effective hypertension management solutions remains critical as hypertension-related health challenges persist.

As nearly 47% of adults in the United States grapple with hypertension, and only a quarter have their condition under control, the renal denervation market offers a promising path to better management and improved outcomes.

Company Profiles:

Medtronic Plc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Cordis Corporation

ReCor Medical, Inc. (Otsuka Holdings)

Cardiosonic Ltd

Mercator MedSystems, Inc

Renal Dynamics Limited

Renal Denervation Market, By Technology:

Ultrasound Ablation

Radiofrequency Ablation

Pharmacologic Ablation

Microinfusion

Renal Denervation Market, By Product:

Catheters

Single Electrode Catheter

Multi-Electrode Catheter

RF Generator

Others

Renal Denervation Market, By Therapeutic Area:

Hypertension

Heart Failure

Diabetes

Renal Failure

Others

Renal Denervation Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Renal Denervation Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Turkey

