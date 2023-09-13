Survey of the European Fabric Fairs for Spring/Summer 2024: Several Exhibitors at the Fairs Demonstrated Significant Advances in the Aesthetics and Performance of Artificial Leather Materials

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Survey of the European Fabric Fairs for Spring/Summer 2024" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European fabric fairs for the spring/summer 2024 season were held in a hesitant spirit, reflecting the pressures facing all sectors of the textile and clothing industries in Europe.

European industries find themselves navigating a complex landscape defined by mounting legislative scrutiny and persistent inflationary pressure. The drive for comprehensive industry-wide regulation has become increasingly pronounced, compelling businesses to adapt to new compliance requirements.

Furthermore, the specter of inflation looms large, exacerbated in part by geopolitical tensions such as the conflict in Ukraine. European gas prices, in particular, soared to unprecedented heights in 2022, further intensifying the economic challenges faced by businesses across the continent.

As a reflection of these multifaceted challenges, a somber mood permeates Europe, influencing the color palettes of the spring/summer 2024 season. Dark hues dominate the fashion landscape, mirroring the prevailing sentiment.

Prints and patterns play a pivotal role in the designs of collections for the upcoming season. Marbling, painterly brushstrokes, and expressive mark making take center stage. Gingham, nautical stripes, animal prints, and tropical motifs also make their presence felt. However, it's the dreamlike, ephemeral, and otherworldly designs that captivate the imagination, with many collections drawing inspiration from alternative universes, fantasy, and utopia.

In contrast to the somber color palette, collections for the spring/summer 2024 season embrace a sense of joy and novelty through fancy and innovative fabrics.

Notably, artificial leather materials are making a significant appearance in these collections, reflecting the growing demand for bio-based and plant-based alternatives to traditional animal leather and synthetic leather. While criticism exists regarding the durability and strength of artificial leather, several exhibitors at industry fairs have showcased substantial advancements in both aesthetics and performance, signaling a potential shift in the market landscape.

European industries are rising to the occasion, confronting challenges with innovation and resilience, as they navigate the dynamic landscape of regulation and inflation.

Who should buy this report?

Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

Business consultancy firms

Textile and clothing trade associations

Government trade bodies

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

TRADING CONDITIONS

FABRIC FAIRS

Lineapelle

Milano Unica

Munich Fabric Start

Premiere Vision Paris

Texworld

FABRIC TRENDS

Colours

Key colours

Principal metallics

Prints and patterns

Fancy fabrics

Artificial leather materials

APPENDIX: INFLATIONARY AND LEGISLATIVE PRESSURES FACING THE EUROPEAN TEXTILE AND CLOTHING INDUSTRIES

Inflationary pressure

Legislative pressure

European Green Deal

EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles

Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD)

Waste Framework Directive (WFD)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4sa43b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.