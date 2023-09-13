United Kingdom Domestic Express Parcel Carriers Competitive Analysis Report 2023

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Domestic Express Parcel Carriers Digest 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This latest digest offers the first comprehensive post-pandemic view on how the 15 key UK express carriers performed and how their business has shifted during and after the pandemic, followed by military conflict and the cost-of-living crisis.

Inside you will find a reliable and detailed view of the overall market size (both in revenues and volumes) and the shares held by each carrier. It also provides a B2B/B2C/C2X segmentation, a view into the preferred service levels, a volumetric (or package size) analysis, as well as domestic and international traffic. This year the publisher has also included a weight band analysis.

This is a great all-in-one information tool saving you time and provides a thorough analysis of the UK parcel delivery sector. It's a competitive analysis tool useful for either marketing purposes, strategical decision-making, or as an industry induction tool for newcomers.

Having spent the last 30 years analysing and serving the industry the publisher is the only mail and parcel consulting firm in the UK able to provide such detailed analysis

Overview of the UK Express Parcels Market

The key UK express parcel players

Market Size

Market Shares

Company Size

Company Size - Growth

Segmentation (Domestic Traffic)

Service Levels (Domestic Traffic)

Domestic vs International

Volumetric Analysis

Weight Analysis

E-commerce

Supply Chain Issues

Alternative Deliveries

Investment Initiatives

Individual Carrier Profiles UK Express Parcel Carrier Main Brands

APC Overnight

DHL Express

DHL Parcel UK

DPD

DPD Local

DX

FedEx

Fulfilment by Amazon

Evri

Parcelforce Worldwide

Royal Mail

TNT Express

Tuffnells

UPS

Yodel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y8118

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.